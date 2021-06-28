Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2021 BET Awards Rocking the Same Dress Beyoncé Wore in 2003

Watch : Beyonce Honored With 2020 BET Humanitarian Award

Get lost in the glitz and glamour, thanks to Zendaya!

The 2021 BET Awards are officially in full swing. Stars from music, film and television turned heads on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27. But pop culture fans wouldn't expect anything less, especially since tonight's ceremony is already going down in history. Specifically, it will include the most performances ever since debuting in 2001.

And after a year of being hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities pulled out all of the style stops on the red carpet with fun, fierce and fabulous designs. From wildly vibrant looks to super sparkly gowns, the event was full of jaw-dropping fashion. In fact, Lil Nas X stunned in not one but two looks ahead of the show.

But along with the "Montero" singer's eye-catching style, Zendaya proved once again why she's the queen of the red carpet.