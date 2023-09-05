Travis Barker Makes Cameo in Son Landon's TikTok After Rushing Home From Blink-182 Tour

Travis Barker has resurfaced on social media days after leaving the Blink-182 tour for an "urgent family matter."
The drummer—who's expecting a baby boy with wife Kourtney Kardashian—made a quick cameo in son Landon Barker's TikTok Live on Sept. 4, though he didn't share any personal details during his video appearance. Instead, he simply gave the 17-year-old a hoodie.
Blink-182 announced Travis' temporary step back from the tour on Sept. 1, informing fans that he was heading back home to California and that they would need to postpone a few of their U.K. tour dates.
"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band wrote in a social media statement. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
And although Travis himself has yet to publicly comment on the family matter, he did post pictures from what appeared to be a prayer room on Sept. 1.
In addition to being dad to Landon, Travis is the father of 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya—all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to wife Kourtney Kardashian's three children—Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8—whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.
And earlier this summer, Kourtney and Travis announced that they're growing their family. Over the past few months, The Kardashians star and the musician—who've spoken about their fertility journey—have given fans glimpses into her pregnancy, posting everything from bump pics to cravings.
As Kourtney wrote in an Aug. 8 Instagram post, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."