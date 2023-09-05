Travis Barker Makes Cameo in Son Landon's TikTok After Rushing Home From Blink-182 Tour

Watch : Travis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour for "Urgent Family Matter"

Travis Barker has resurfaced on social media days after leaving the Blink-182 tour for an "urgent family matter."

The drummer—who's expecting a baby boy with wife Kourtney Kardashian—made a quick cameo in son Landon Barker's TikTok Live on Sept. 4, though he didn't share any personal details during his video appearance. Instead, he simply gave the 17-year-old a hoodie.

Blink-182 announced Travis' temporary step back from the tour on Sept. 1, informing fans that he was heading back home to California and that they would need to postpone a few of their U.K. tour dates.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band wrote in a social media statement. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

And although Travis himself has yet to publicly comment on the family matter, he did post pictures from what appeared to be a prayer room on Sept. 1.