The Ultimatum's Riah Nelson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Trey Brunson

Ready for the ultimate announcement?

The Ultimatum's Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson recently shared they're expecting a baby.

"Next Chapter: Motherhood," the model wrote on Instagram Sept. 2 alongside a photo of a onesie, pair of baby booties and sonogram. "These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you."

A sign in the announcement revealed that their little one is due Jan. 5, 2024.

"EVERYBODY!!! Me and @jeriahnyree are ready to welcome our baby into the world," Trey added in his own post. "I fell in love with our little one as soon as I found out she was pregnant. Gender reveal coming soon."

Of course, their costars were thrilled for them, too.

"AWH," Ryann McCracken wrote in the comments, "congratulations you guys, I'm so happy for you!" Alex Chapman added, "Congrats! You and Trey will make the best parents together!" Host Vanessa Lachey rounded out the sweet wishes by writing, "Wow! Congratulations Mama."