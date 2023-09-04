The Ultimatum's Riah Nelson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Trey Brunson

Ready for the ultimate announcement?
The Ultimatum's Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson recently shared they're expecting a baby.
"Next Chapter: Motherhood," the model wrote on Instagram Sept. 2 alongside a photo of a onesie, pair of baby booties and sonogram. "These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you."
A sign in the announcement revealed that their little one is due Jan. 5, 2024.
"EVERYBODY!!! Me and @jeriahnyree are ready to welcome our baby into the world," Trey added in his own post. "I fell in love with our little one as soon as I found out she was pregnant. Gender reveal coming soon."
Of course, their costars were thrilled for them, too.
"AWH," Ryann McCracken wrote in the comments, "congratulations you guys, I'm so happy for you!" Alex Chapman added, "Congrats! You and Trey will make the best parents together!" Host Vanessa Lachey rounded out the sweet wishes by writing, "Wow! Congratulations Mama."
Fans first met Trey and Riah on season two of The Ultimatum, which premiered last month (warning: spoilers ahead). After dating Riah for two years, Trey issued the ultimatum to see whether they should get engaged or go their separate ways. During their time on the Netflix series, they both experienced "trial marriages" with other contestants—Trey partnering with Ryann and Riah going with James Morris—before reconnecting and seeing what marriage would be like with each other. And while Trey admitted he'd developed feelings for Ryann during their time together, he ultimately knew that he wanted to go through life with Riah and proposed during the finale.
At the reunion, Riah noted the two intended to tie the knot in a destination wedding in the spring of 2025. She also spoke about whether they were on the same page when it came to topics like having kids as she'd initially expressed how she didn't see children in her future.
"I think for me it was a defense mechanism," Riah told host Nick Lachey. "Me and Trey—we were pregnant two years ago and I didn't have a heartbeat. And for me to protect myself, I always said I didn't wanna have kids, I don't wanna have kids, because I didn't wanna be pregnant and go to the doctor again just, like, know that I didn't have a heartbeat. That was rough."
However, she indicated that she'd since changed her mind.
"I know that I can't always just use things to protect my feelings and, let alone, not listen to what he wants," Riah continued. "And, you know, I do wanna have a kid in the future."
Trey and Riah's little one won't be the only new member of The Ultimatum season two family. Contestants Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye left the show early after taking a pregnancy test and learning they were expecting a child, with her noting they later welcomed a baby boy.
To check the relationship statuses of The Ultimatum stars, keep reading.