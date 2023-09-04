How Gigi Hadid Describes Her Approach to Co-Parenting With Zayn Malik

Watch : Gigi Hadid's Daughter Looks So Grown Up in New Pics

Gigi Hadid is getting candid on what makes co-parenting beautiful.

The model, who shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, recently shared her approach to splitting time with the former One Direction member.

"I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time," Gigi told NET-A-PORTER in an interview published Sept. 4. "I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that's the time I have."

She also expressed how becoming a parent made her reevaluate her work reschedule and which jobs she takes.

"And the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me," Gigi continued. "I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I'm sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it."

Sometimes the 28-year-old even combines the two, like having Khai model for Gigi's brand Guest in Residence's upcoming kids' collection.