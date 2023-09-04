How Gigi Hadid Describes Her Approach to Co-Parenting With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is getting candid on what makes co-parenting beautiful.
The model, who shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, recently shared her approach to splitting time with the former One Direction member.
"I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time," Gigi told NET-A-PORTER in an interview published Sept. 4. "I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that's the time I have."
She also expressed how becoming a parent made her reevaluate her work reschedule and which jobs she takes.
"And the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me," Gigi continued. "I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I'm sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it."
Sometimes the 28-year-old even combines the two, like having Khai model for Gigi's brand Guest in Residence's upcoming kids' collection.
"Khai and her best friend are our fit models," she explained to the outlet. "They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she's like, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?'"
This isn't the first time Gigi has opened up about co-parenting as she noted in a March interview with The Sunday Times that having Khai spend time with both parents "makes me very happy."
As for the advice she would give other parents in similar situations? "Just keeping the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront," she continued. "You have a long life alongside this person."
Zayn seems to be on the same page as well, confirming he has 50/50 custody and noting that he and Gigi have a "really good" bond.
"I'm super full on, hands on with my child every chance I can be," the singer explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July. "If I could get 60 percent, I would have it."
To see some of the adorable photos Gigi and Zayn have shared of Khai over the years, keep scrolling.