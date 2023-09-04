You're Invited to See The Crown's Season 6 Teaser About King Charles and Queen Camilla's Wedding

Watch : New Pics! See The Actors Playing William & Kate in “The Crown”

Attention, Lords and Ladies: The Crown has just offered another sneak peek at its final season.

As the Netflix drama inspired by the royal family prepares to come to an end, the streaming service revealed that the show will cover King Charles III and Queen Camilla's 2005 wedding.

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year," Netflix tweeted Sept. 4 alongside a photo of a ceremony invitation. "Here's a hint at what's to come in our final season."

As viewers will recall, the king and queen—then referred to as the Princes of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall—tied the knot in Windsor on April 9, 2005. This marked the second marriage for both of them as Charles had previously been married to Princess Diana—who died in 1997 about a year after they officially divorced—and Camilla had been married to Andrew Parker Bowles, who she divorced in 1995. Charles and Camilla had been involved in an affair during their prior marriages.