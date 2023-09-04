You're Invited to See The Crown's Season 6 Teaser About King Charles and Queen Camilla's Wedding

As Netflix prepares to release season six of its drama The Crown, the streaming service teased what fans can expect, including its coverage of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's 2005 wedding.

Attention, Lords and Ladies: The Crown has just offered another sneak peek at its final season.

As the Netflix drama inspired by the royal family prepares to come to an end, the streaming service revealed that the show will cover King Charles III and Queen Camilla's 2005 wedding.

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year," Netflix tweeted Sept. 4 alongside a photo of a ceremony invitation. "Here's a hint at what's to come in our final season." 

As viewers will recall, the king and queen—then referred to as the Princes of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall—tied the knot in Windsor on April 9, 2005. This marked the second marriage for both of them as Charles had previously been married to Princess Diana—who died in 1997 about a year after they officially divorced—and Camilla had been married to Andrew Parker Bowles, who she divorced in 1995. Charles and Camilla had been involved in an affair during their prior marriages.

photos
King Charles III's Road to the Throne

Dominic West played Charles on last season of The Crown, and Olivia Williams portrayed Camilla.

However, their relationship won't be the only one The Crown focuses on in season six. As fans have seen in earlier teasers, the series will also explore the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance, with Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing the royal couple.

Can't wait to watch the show? While an official release date has yet to be revealed, you can get ready by scrolling through the season six photos Netflix has released so far.

Netflix
Ed McVey as Prince William

The actor, who is making his TV debut in The Crown, appears in one of several first official season six photos released by Netflix.

Netflix
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as Prince William and Kate Middleton

The two walk hand-in-hand in an official season six pic.

Netflix
Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

The actress appears in an official photo for The Crown season six.

Netflix
Behind-the-Scenes fun

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy take a break from filming The Crown season six, in which they play William and Kate.

Netflix
Flashback: Season 5

As a reminder, The Crown depicted William and his brother Prince Harry as kids (played by Will Powell and Senan West) on season 5. For season six, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West⋅will reprise their roles of Princess Diana and Prince Charles (now King Charles III).

