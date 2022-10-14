The Crown Season 5 First Look: See Harry and William Set Sail With Diana and Charles

Ready to sea the royal family all together?
New first look images of The Crown season five show Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West), along with their young sons Prince William (Timothee Sambor) and Prince Harry (Teddy Hawley), on vacation mode during a breezy family outing.
The royals are seen riding a Hacker-Craft boat and enjoying their time on the water, with all four in dark sunglasses. Diana raises a hand to wave at an onlooker as husband Charles smiles in the scene. Prince William, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger tee like any boy his age in the ‘90s, adjusts his sunnies as he rides next to his little brother.
More of the photos—released by Netflix's TUDUM.com on Oct. 13—show Prince Charles on a night out with his future wife Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams), as the pair are bundled up in jackets while gazing at the sky and sharing a laugh.
Diana makes another appearance in a glitzy scene, carrying a bouquet of flowers and wearing an embellished halter dress reminiscent of the Catherine Walker gown the princess wore to the Serpentine Gallery in London in 1995.
The Crown season five, which premieres Nov. 9, will introduce the couple's two children and follow the course of their marriage, which ultimately ended in 1996.
Ahead of the new season, Debicki gave some insight into how the media affected her portrayal of the iconic Princess Diana, who died one year after her divorce, in 1997.
"In the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family," she told TUDUM.com. "In the ‘90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to."
Therefore, the actress rightly noted, Diana became "the most photographed person in the world at that time," adding, "As an actor you open the portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it."
Keep reading to see all the new sneak peek pics from The Crown season five, including shots of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.