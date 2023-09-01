Here Are the 26 Best Amazon Labor Day 2023 Deals Starting at Just $7

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon is our go-to for.... well, just about everything, if we are being honest. From the large selection to the the great prices to the fast shipping, we just have so many reasons to get our shop on. And here's another: Labor Day Weekend savings. You can score some incredible bargains on beauty, home, fashion, and fitness items at Amazon.
If you're in the mood to shop, just head on over to Amazon to get these Labor Day 2023 discounts. You can get a shiatsu foot massager for $60, save $250 on an Apple MacBook Air, score 16 makeup brushes for only $7. Those are just some of the can't-miss deals. Here are some more standout finds.
The Best Amazon Labor Day Wellness Deals
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
This is the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GYMB Resistance Band Set- Non Slip Cloth Exercise Bands
If you're already squatting and doing pushups, maximize your time by wearing some resistance bands. These are great because of the material. They don't bunch up and fold over like the rubber ones. These sets come in two color combinations and it has 25,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TheraGun Elite
The TheraGun Elite releases muscle tension, alleviates soreness, accelerates muscle warm up, soothes pain, and it's actually pretty quiet. This device has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Labor Day Home Deals
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer
This is something everyone needs in the kitchen. It's one device that does nine different tasks. The Instant Pot Duo Plus has 53,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blankets
Fall is coming up, which is the perfect time to get cozy. This fleece blanket is incredibly soft and there are more than 28 colors to choose from in a few different sizes. Of course, this plush blanket is soft and comfortable, but it can also be used as a chic decorative accent on your couch, chair or ottoman.
And, in case you were wondering, this is not like other blankets. It has 119,800+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love this blanket and have bought multiple. That's a lot of five-star reviews. See what the hype is all about and just click "add to cart." Luxurious linens do not have to be expensive. Trust us. You won't regret this purchase.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity Upgraded Version
You can put together the cutest outfit in the world, but if it's all wrinkled, what's the point? We all need a reliable, easy-to-use steamer in our lives, especially when we travel. Pulling a wrinkled outfit from your suitcase is not the best start to a vacation. This steamer has 66,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals
Bestope Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pieces
I know what you're thinking: "this deal is too good to be true." Believe it or not you actually can get a 16-piece brush set that's high quality at this price point. This set has five kabuki brushes and 11 precision brushes. You'll have everything you need for a natural-looking, even makeup application. The brushes have cruelty-free synthetic fibers that are incredible soft and perfect to apply liquid, powder, and cream makeup.
This set has 14,300+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, with one writing, "These brushes are awesome! So high quality and the price is great. Includes pretty much every brush you would need to do your make up! Such a great buy!" Another gushed, "Love Love love these! I've bought expensive brushes before and these were comparable. I was expecting hard rough bristles but these were the complete opposite! Super soft and my foundation and powder looked better than when I did my makeup [with] my other brushes. One of those cost more than this set! I love how u get all the different kinds including the fan brush. Great quality and I would totally recommend."
Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron
A good curling iron doesn't have to be super expensive. This one is on sale and it's great to create long-lasting curls and waves. It has 30 heat settings and it has damage protection and frizz control properties, according to the brand.
This curler has 52,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This bestselling concealer has 132,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 211,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Labor Day Fashion Deals
Dokotoo Womens Waffle Knit Shacket
This waffle knit shacket is one of those styles you can wear all year long. It's perfect for a cool summer night and it's the perfect transitional piece for fall. There are several colors to choose from.
Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers
Blazers aren't just for the office. Instantly elevate any outfit with this staple style. It comes in 19 colors and it has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
If you're looking for a great sports bra for your upcoming workouts, just head to Amazon.The Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra is soft and comfortable to wear for yoga, exercise, and just chilling around the house. The pads are removable too. This bra combines fashion, function, and performance. No wonder it has 39,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You need to see how great it is for yourself.
There are 28 colors to choose from.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in 14 different colors and they have 25,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Leggings
These leggings have two outside pockets, an inside pocket, and they're made from durable fabric with a four-way stretch. These leggings are top notch, especially at this price. They come in a set with two pairs. These stand out from your standard leggings, with 32,700+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Merokeety Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Open Front Cardigan
Sweater weather will be here before you know it. At this price, you might as well add more than one of these cozy cardigans to your cart. There are 28 colors to choose from. This is the layering piece that you need to complete your fall looks. It's soft, flattering, relaxed, and your next go-to sweater. These sweaters have 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Meetsun Polarized Sunglasses
Instantly increase glamour with a great pair of sunglasses. They come in 29 colors and they have 18,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cosonsen Dress Deep V-neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dresses
You're going to want this dress in every color. There are 35, by the way. The tie at the waist is oh-so-flattering on all body types. This dress has 14,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Belt Buckle Fedora Beach Sun Hat UPF50+
Protect your face from the sun and hide a bad hair day with this California-chic straw fedora. There are 22 fashionable colors to choose from.
These hats have 25,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper
If you want to smooth, support, and sculpt your look, get these shorts to wear underneath your favorite outfits. There are five colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 4X. This machine-washable shapewear gets the job done, without constricting your movements or falling down
These shorts have 30,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 16 colorways to choose from. These have 28,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Labor Day Travel Deals
Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack
Keep your drinks cold and go hands free with this insulated cooler backpack. It comes in many colors and it can hold 25 cans.
This bag has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag With Hanging Hook, Water-resistant Makeup Cosmetic Bag Travel Organizer for Accessories, Shampoo, Full Sized Container, Toiletries
Get organized for your upcoming summer trips. This hanging cosmetic case has so many compartments for all of your getting ready essentials.
It comes in 2 sizes and 12 colors with 40,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Labor Day Tech Deals
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
If it's time for a new computer, but that purchase is not in your budget, today is your lucky day. There is a flash sale that you need to check out. You can save 25% on this MacBook, which comes in three colors. This laptop has 18,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
You'll be obsessed with these top-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are noise-cancelling, wireless headphones that are incredibly comfortable to wear. And, of course, they are Bose, which means they deliver an incredibly clear sound.
These have 14,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 3 colors to choose from.
When is Labor Day 2023?
This year Labor Day is on Monday, September 4, 2023. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial end to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Labor Day 2023 sales start?
The Labor Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Labor Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on mattresses, indoor furniture, and outdoor furniture. If you're shopping for fashion, there are great deals at J.Crew, Good American, Kate Spade, and Coach Outlet.
Looking for more Labor Deals? Don't miss this chance to save 60% on Kate Spade bags, shoes, and accessories.