Breastfeeding With Implants? Here's What to Know After Pregnant Jessie James Decker Shared Her Concerns

What happens if you want to breastfeed your baby but you have breast implants?

That's the topic pregnant Jessie James Decker recently got off her chest after she candidly discussed her plans to nurse her and Eric Decker's fourth baby.

"I've had implants and nursed just fine," the mom of Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, said during an Aug. 27 Instagram Q&A. "I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another, I wouldn't have gone so big."

Decker, who said she "treated herself" to a breast augmentation in May 2021, explained that she increases cup sizes during pregnancy.

"They get massive, like quadruple in size," she revealed. "Def need a reduction in the future."

And while the 35-year-old touched on a subject that's not often talked about, there were a lot of questions left unanswered. That's why we called in board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Alexis Parcells who broke down everything you need to know about breastfeeding with breast implants.