Khloe Kardashian Makes Son Tatum Thompson’s Name Official

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with her son's new moniker.

The Kardashians star has legally changed the name of her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby boy.

While the 13-month-old was originally listed as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate, a Los Angeles county judge has officially granted the change to Tatum Thompson, per legal documents obtained by People Aug. 31.

Khloe and Tristan, who also share daughter True, 5, welcomed their son in July 2022 via surrogate. However, the Good American founder kept his moniker under wraps until the season three premiere of the reality show which aired earlier this year. And as the season went on, Khloe gave fans an update on her baby boy's nickname—or lack there of.

"Tatum's good," Kris Jenner said to Khloe during the June 10 episode of The Kardashians. "We could call him Tate. Everybody's gonna call him Tate."

However, that nickname didn't fly with Khloe, who swiftly responded to her mom, "No, never gonna happen."