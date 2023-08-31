Khloe Kardashian Makes Son Tatum Thompson’s Name Official

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with her son's new moniker.
The Kardashians star has legally changed the name of her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's baby boy.
While the 13-month-old was originally listed as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate, a Los Angeles county judge has officially granted the change to Tatum Thompson, per legal documents obtained by People Aug. 31.
Khloe and Tristan, who also share daughter True, 5, welcomed their son in July 2022 via surrogate. However, the Good American founder kept his moniker under wraps until the season three premiere of the reality show which aired earlier this year. And as the season went on, Khloe gave fans an update on her baby boy's nickname—or lack there of.
"Tatum's good," Kris Jenner said to Khloe during the June 10 episode of The Kardashians. "We could call him Tate. Everybody's gonna call him Tate."
However, that nickname didn't fly with Khloe, who swiftly responded to her mom, "No, never gonna happen."
But while Khloe kept Tatum's name quiet for several months, it wasn't just for the show's big reveal. After all, she had a tough time deciding on what to call him
"I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she explained on the Jennifer Hudson Show in April. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."
After finding a name that fits, these days Khloe is focused on growing her bond with her son.
"With True, it took me a couple days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,' and I was super into it—but just days," Khloe recalled on the Hulu show. "But with him, it's taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time."
But it's safe to say the bond has grown deeper between the mother-son-duo, as Khloe proved in her moving tribute to Tatum on his first birthday July 28.
"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you," she wrote on Instagram. "I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."
She continued in part, "I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."
To see a complete look at Tatum's cutest pics, no need to head to Hidden Hills, just keep scrolling...