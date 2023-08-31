Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Update on Her Journey to Motherhood 6 Years After Freezing Her Eggs

Watch : Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood

Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about her plans to start a family.

The Bachelor Nation star recently shared why she feels destined to become a mom following her breakup from fiancé Jason Tartick earlier this month.

"If it's not in the cards then I'm gonna die," the 38-year-old said, while laughing with guests Shawn Johnson and Andrew East on the Aug. 30 episode of her Off the Vine podcast. "I love kids, I love babies. I really do believe I'm supposed to be a mom."

She added, "It just scares the s--t out of me...It's a scary world."

The Bachelorette alum, who froze her eggs six years ago when she was 32, called herself a "fertile myrtle" for being able to retrieve 14 to 16 eggs at the time. Through the experience, Kaitlyn noted how she also grew to love herself.

"I remember when I was freezing my eggs," she explained, "it really took my focus away from my body dysmorphia and it made me go, 'Wait, our bodies are so cool.'"