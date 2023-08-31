Princess Diana Honored by Brother Charles Spencer on Anniversary of Her Death

Charles Spencer is celebrating the life of his late sister Princess Diana.
On the 26th anniversary of her death Aug. 31, the ninth Earl of Spencer, 59, posted a childhood photo of himself the late Princess of Wales on Instagram early Aug. 31. In the throwback pic, which he did not caption, Diana stands outside wearing a pink striped dress, white socks and pink shoes with her arm around her brother, who sports a gray and navy collared shirt, blue pants and brown sandals over white socks.
Charles as previously shown his affection for the image, posting it on social media back in November 2020.
The late Princess of Wales died Aug. 31, 1997 at age 36 of injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris alongside her partner Dodi al-Fayed. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 15 and 12 respectively when they lost their mother and famously walked with their uncle, their father—Diana's ex-husband—King Charles III and their grandfather Prince Philip behind her casket during her funeral procession in London.
Diana was later laid to rest on an island located in the middle of a lake on the grounds of her childhood home, Althorp House, where Charles still resides today. In addition to him, the princess is also survived by their older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale, 68, and Lady Jane Fellowes, 66.
Over the years, Charles has shared rare photos of his late sister. On what would have been her 60th birthday in 2021, the earl, who posts pics on Althorp House's Instagram account, shared a moving tribute to Diana alongside a childhood pic of her.
"1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered," the caption read. "She was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana's father, the 8th Earl Spencer."
