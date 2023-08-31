Princess Diana Honored by Brother Charles Spencer on Anniversary of Her Death

Watch : Princess Diana's Fashion Moments We're Still OBSESSED With

Charles Spencer is celebrating the life of his late sister Princess Diana.

On the 26th anniversary of her death Aug. 31, the ninth Earl of Spencer, 59, posted a childhood photo of himself the late Princess of Wales on Instagram early Aug. 31. In the throwback pic, which he did not caption, Diana stands outside wearing a pink striped dress, white socks and pink shoes with her arm around her brother, who sports a gray and navy collared shirt, blue pants and brown sandals over white socks.

Charles as previously shown his affection for the image, posting it on social media back in November 2020.

The late Princess of Wales died Aug. 31, 1997 at age 36 of injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris alongside her partner Dodi al-Fayed. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 15 and 12 respectively when they lost their mother and famously walked with their uncle, their father—Diana's ex-husband—King Charles III and their grandfather Prince Philip behind her casket during her funeral procession in London.