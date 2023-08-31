Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Is Coming to a Theater Near You: All the Details

Watch : Taylor Swift Jokes About Kanye West Interruption

Yes, your wildest dreams are officially coming true.

Taylor Swift is officially taking her Eras Tour from the stage to the big screen—and you'll finally have another opportunity at a front row seat: The singer's ever-popular concert has been turned into a film and will be shown in theaters in North America starting October 13. AMC shared the enchanting details behind the upcoming movie in an Aug. 31 announcement.

"The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen at AMC Theatres," the company wrote on its website. "Experience TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film, spanning a 17-year award-winning musical career, beginning October 13, 2023. Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour."

But that's not all—as the official trailer was also released shortly after and it's clear that fans simply won't be able to calm down.

"We're about to go on a little adventure together," the 33-year-old is seen saying to the crowd, "and that adventure is going to span 17 years of music. How does that sound?"