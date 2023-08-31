Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Is Coming to a Theater Near You: All the Details

Yes, your wildest dreams are officially coming true.
Taylor Swift is officially taking her Eras Tour from the stage to the big screen—and you'll finally have another opportunity at a front row seat: The singer's ever-popular concert has been turned into a film and will be shown in theaters in North America starting October 13. AMC shared the enchanting details behind the upcoming movie in an Aug. 31 announcement.
"The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen at AMC Theatres," the company wrote on its website. "Experience TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film, spanning a 17-year award-winning musical career, beginning October 13, 2023. Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour."
But that's not all—as the official trailer was also released shortly after and it's clear that fans simply won't be able to calm down.
"We're about to go on a little adventure together," the 33-year-old is seen saying to the crowd, "and that adventure is going to span 17 years of music. How does that sound?"
Well for Taylor—who has seen a slew of celebs attend her concerts—it's literally been music to her ears. In fact, the "Anti-Hero" singer herself shared her excitement over the upcoming film.
"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Taylor captioned an Aug. 31 Instagram post. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."
However, Swifties should hang on to those friendship bracelets long after the fact, considering the Eras Tour will run until November 2024.