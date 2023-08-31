Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Marriage Advice for Robin Roberts Will Be Music to Your Ears

Watch : Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Reveal Secrets to Their Long Marriage

In Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's eyes, the secret to a long-lasting marriage is fun.

After all, the country music couple couldn't help but to joke around when sharing relationship advice to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts ahead of her wedding to longtime partner Amber Laign.

"We've been asked to tell you what we think the secret of a happy marriage is, because we've been at it for almost 18 years," Tisha gushed in a video message aired on Aug. 30. But after a few seconds of awkward silence, the 58-year-old turned to her husband and quipped, "Are you gonna go?"

The video cut to several hilarious outtakes of Garth, 61, and Trisha bickering and messing up their lines.

"One of you have to be f--king miserable," he joked in one scene, prompting Trisha to chime in, "That's right—and I am not happy."

Elsewhere in the clip, Garth offered up the age-old adage of "never go to bed mad at each other," though his wife didn't seem too thrilled with the basic tip.