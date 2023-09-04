From Ariana Grande to Britney Spears, Pour One Out for the Celebrities Who Had Breakups This Summer

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande wasn't the only star to say "thank u, next" to her relationship this summer.

In July, news of the singer's breakup with her husband Dalton Gomez hit the internet with a bang bang.

It was just two years ago that the private couple tied the knot in front of 20 guests at her Montecito, Calif. home. "The room was so happy and full of love," Ariana's rep told Us Weekly at the time. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

And the 30-year-old proved they were still going strong in May, when she celebrated their anniversary by posting a sweet photo with the real estate agent and writing, "I love him so."

Yet, it seems she switched her position while filming the Wicked musical movie in London: After splitting with her husband, Ariana struck up a romance with costar Ethan Slater, a source told E! News in July. Ethan—who played the titular pineapple dweller in the SpongeBob musical—had also just called it quits with his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, who has since slammed Ariana as "not a girl's girl" in the wake of the drama.