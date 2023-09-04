From Ariana Grande to Britney Spears, Pour One Out for the Celebrities Who Had Breakups This Summer

Ariana Grande has a new POV after her breakup, but she's not alone. From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, these are the celebrity couples who split this summer.

Watch: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande wasn't the only star to say "thank u, next" to her relationship this summer.

In July, news of the singer's breakup with her husband Dalton Gomez hit the internet with a bang bang.

It was just two years ago that the private couple tied the knot in front of 20 guests at her Montecito, Calif. home. "The room was so happy and full of love," Ariana's rep told Us Weekly at the time. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier." 

And the 30-year-old proved they were still going strong in May, when she celebrated their anniversary by posting a sweet photo with the real estate agent and writing, "I love him so."

Yet, it seems she switched her position while filming the Wicked musical movie in London: After splitting with her husband, Ariana struck up a romance with costar Ethan Slater, a source told E! News in July. Ethan—who played the titular pineapple dweller in the SpongeBob musical—had also just called it quits with his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, who has since slammed Ariana as "not a girl's girl" in the wake of the drama.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

And Ariana, Dalton, Ethan and Lilly aren't the only ones who were changed for good this summer.

Multiple longtime couples unraveled after several years of marriage, including Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who decided to divorce after seven years as husband and wife. Then there's The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her husband of 11 years, former NFL star Kroy Biermann, who filed for divorced, called it off and ultimately broke up again in the span of four months.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Steve Granitz/WireImage

Not to mention, Britney Spears ended things with her husband Sam Asghari one year after tying the knot, leaving him to set the record straight on social media that nothing toxic went down between them.

"S--t happens," the fitness expert shared of the breakup, also noting, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Keep reading to see more celebrity couples who found this season to be a cruel summer.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The magic was gone from the Modern Family star and the Magic Mike actor's love story, as they went their separate ways this summer after seven years. 

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six in July. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Oops, the "Baby, One More Time" singer and the fitness pro broke up after one year of marriage, with Sam filing for divorce Aug. 16. 

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram Story the next day. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

The rose wilted for the Bachelor Nation couple in August, two years after getting engaged.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," he wrote on Instagram post. "We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other."

Instagram
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana said "thank u, next" to her love life. The "7 Rings" singer and her real estate agent husband broke up after two years of marriage, E! News confirmed in July. She later struck up a romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater in London, a source told E! News.

Nina Westervelt//Getty Images
Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay

In July, the SpongeBob musical star officially filed for divorce from Lilly, his wife of four years, after news of his romance with Ariana was made public.

Rosalind O'Connor/Peacock via Getty Images
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

The comedian and his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar reportedly broke up in August after eight months together and plenty of PDA-packed trips.

Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

The pop star was no longer in the lavender haze with The 1975 frontman, as they reportedly split in June after a monthlong whirlwind romance.

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

The One Tree Hill star reportedly filed for divorce from the entrepreneur one year after they wed in his native Oklahoma.

John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía

The musical pair shared in July that they ended their engagement earlier this year. "I love, respect and admire Raúl very much," Rosalía wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Stories July 27. "Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting."

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman

The model split with her boyfriend after two years together, a source told E! News in July, noting that it was an amicable breakup

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria costars pulled the plug on their romance after more than a year together, with Dominic sharing in July that he was single. He told Apple Music, "I'm just done being in relationships right now."

Instagram
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders

Turns out the Growing Up Chrisley star didn't know best with his influencer fiancée: They broke up nine months after getting engaged.

"Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase shared on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

The Grammy winner split with the Neighbourhood singer after about seven months together, Billie's rep told E! News in May.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably," the rep said, "and remain good friends."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former football pro fumbled their marriage after 11 years, first filing for divorce in May before calling it off in July. Kroy filed for divorce again on Aug. 24. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

After six years of marriage, the Puerto Rican musician and the Syrian-Swedish painter broke up. "For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship," the pair said in a joint statement in July, "and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

Instagram/Carl Radke
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

News broke Aug. 31 that the Summer House stars ended their engagement just three months before their Mexico wedding.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Sayfari

The "I'm Good" singer confirmed her single status at a concert in July, telling the crowd, "Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here." Bebe's update came after two weeks she posted alleged text messages from Keyan criticizing her recent weight gain. 

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Billy Porter and Adam Smith

The Pose actor and his entrepreneur husband ended things after six years of marriage

Billy's rep told People in July that they "made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," noting, "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration." 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Avril Lavigne and Tyga

It wasn't so complicated when the singers parted ways in June after three months together.

"They have broken up," an insider told E! News at the time. "They are still really good friends, and have the utmost respect for each other but it just really did not work out."

Instagram/Khadijah Haqq
Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray

Khadijah and the NFL player, who share three kids, decided to divorce in August after 13 years of marriage. 

"I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one another, it's best we move forward separately," she shared on social media. "I did not come to the decision lightly."

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk

The Selling Sunset star announced in May that he was back on the market after 10 months with Marie-Lou, writing on his Instagram Story, "While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome." He added, "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

She's a single lady now: Beyoncé's mom filed for divorce from her second husband on July 26 after eight years, per court documents obtained by E! News.

