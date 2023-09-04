From Ariana Grande to Britney Spears, Pour One Out for the Celebrities Who Had Breakups This Summer

Ariana Grande wasn't the only star to say "thank u, next" to her relationship this summer.
In July, news of the singer's breakup with her husband Dalton Gomez hit the internet with a bang bang.
It was just two years ago that the private couple tied the knot in front of 20 guests at her Montecito, Calif. home. "The room was so happy and full of love," Ariana's rep told Us Weekly at the time. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
And the 30-year-old proved they were still going strong in May, when she celebrated their anniversary by posting a sweet photo with the real estate agent and writing, "I love him so."
Yet, it seems she switched her position while filming the Wicked musical movie in London: After splitting with her husband, Ariana struck up a romance with costar Ethan Slater, a source told E! News in July. Ethan—who played the titular pineapple dweller in the SpongeBob musical—had also just called it quits with his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, who has since slammed Ariana as "not a girl's girl" in the wake of the drama.
And Ariana, Dalton, Ethan and Lilly aren't the only ones who were changed for good this summer.
Multiple longtime couples unraveled after several years of marriage, including Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who decided to divorce after seven years as husband and wife. Then there's The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her husband of 11 years, former NFL star Kroy Biermann, who filed for divorced, called it off and ultimately broke up again in the span of four months.
Not to mention, Britney Spears ended things with her husband Sam Asghari one year after tying the knot, leaving him to set the record straight on social media that nothing toxic went down between them.
"S--t happens," the fitness expert shared of the breakup, also noting, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
Keep reading to see more celebrity couples who found this season to be a cruel summer.