Nick Lachey Has Ultimate Reaction to Vanessa Lachey Revealing Her Celebrity Hall Pass

Nick Lachey is practically saying XOXO to his wife's confession.
While hosting The Ultimatum season two reunion with the 98 Degrees singer, Vanessa Lachey revealed her celebrity hall pass—a.k.a. the star you'd hook-up with if given the chance, with pre-permission from your partner.
In fact, he was able to correctly guess her choice was Ryan Reynolds, noting he's "heard" about her crush before.
While Nick didn't share who his hall pass would be, the pair clarified where they'd draw the line with such an encounter.
"If you see this celebrity person in real life and they actually kind of give you a wink, they're a hall pass," Vanessa noted. "So, it's OK to flirt with that person."
But Nick questioned, "Is it a flirt or is it a hook-up? Hall pass is a hook-up in my book."
After the couple got on the same page, Ultimatum contestant Ryann McCracken revealed her hall pass would also be the Deadpool star.
This prompted Vanessa to quip to the camera, "Ryan, uh, call us," but Nick couldn't help but laugh at his wife of more than an decade shooting her shot with the actor, who has been married to Blake Lively since 2012.
"Ryan's gonna be a busy guy," Nick joked. "He's gonna be worn out."
Nick, 49, tied the knot with Vanessa, 42, in 2011 following his 2006 divorce from Jessica Simpson. During the reunion episode, Nick and Vanessa revealed they actually had their first date at Hooters back in the mid-aughts.
Since then, Vanessa has been through a lot with the former boybander, including welcoming kids Camden, 10, Brooklyn, 8, and Phoenix, 6.
"Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other—married for 11—but it's so funny that for some reason we don't learn more about each other until we're in, like, a therapy session," she said earlier in the season. "And the reason why I'm choking up is because I've had to get through so much s--t to be the best woman for him."
Vanessa added, "Every single issue we had, every issue I brought up—to find that person, that I can trust and that can carry me through, is what made us unstoppable."
As for the couples on The Ultimatum season two? Keep reading to see where they stand after the reunion.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.