Nick Lachey Has Ultimate Reaction to Vanessa Lachey Revealing Her Celebrity Hall Pass

Nick Lachey is practically saying XOXO to his wife's confession.

While hosting The Ultimatum season two reunion with the 98 Degrees singer, Vanessa Lachey revealed her celebrity hall pass—a.k.a. the star you'd hook-up with if given the chance, with pre-permission from your partner.

In fact, he was able to correctly guess her choice was Ryan Reynolds, noting he's "heard" about her crush before.

While Nick didn't share who his hall pass would be, the pair clarified where they'd draw the line with such an encounter.

"If you see this celebrity person in real life and they actually kind of give you a wink, they're a hall pass," Vanessa noted. "So, it's OK to flirt with that person."

But Nick questioned, "Is it a flirt or is it a hook-up? Hall pass is a hook-up in my book."

After the couple got on the same page, Ultimatum contestant Ryann McCracken revealed her hall pass would also be the Deadpool star.