Police Find Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace After He Goes Missing Again

Jenelle Evans' son Jace is back home once again.
The 14-year-old was found by the police near his North Carolina home on Aug. 28, just hours after he was reported missing, Jenelle's manager August Keen confirmed to E! News.
"Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does," the rep said in an Aug. 29 statement on Aug. 29. "He went off to the gas station, without telling Jenelle."
The Teen Mom alum got worried after not hearing from her son for a couple of hours, according to August, and eventually called the police. Authorities found Jace at a gas station just 10 minutes away from the family's property, per the agent.
"The family is fine," August added. "Nothing to be alarmed about. Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear."
TMZ was the first to report Jace's disappearance. However, this was not the first time in recent weeks the teenager caused concern for his mom with his whereabouts.
Earlier this month, Jenelle told E! News through a statement from her manager that Jace ran away from home when he had his phone taken away as disciplinary action for getting "in trouble at school."
"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," said the 31-year-old, who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis; son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith; and daughter Ensley, 6, with husband David Eason. "Jace is a good kid, and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children."
Jenelle added that the incident had "absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David."
"We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," she said. "This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."
Jenelle regained full custody of Jace in March after striking an agreement with her mom Barbara Evans, who was previously in charge of the teen's care for more than a decade. Per the former MTV star, she and Barbara "decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter."
Jenelle celebrated Jace's birthday on Aug. 2, calling him a "polite young man" in an Instagram tribute.
"14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE!" she captioned photos of the mother-son duo. "I'm happy as long as you're happy!"