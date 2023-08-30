Police Find Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace After He Goes Missing Again

Watch : Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Son Jace

Jenelle Evans' son Jace is back home once again.

The 14-year-old was found by the police near his North Carolina home on Aug. 28, just hours after he was reported missing, Jenelle's manager August Keen confirmed to E! News.

"Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does," the rep said in an Aug. 29 statement on Aug. 29. "He went off to the gas station, without telling Jenelle."

The Teen Mom alum got worried after not hearing from her son for a couple of hours, according to August, and eventually called the police. Authorities found Jace at a gas station just 10 minutes away from the family's property, per the agent.

"The family is fine," August added. "Nothing to be alarmed about. Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear."

TMZ was the first to report Jace's disappearance. However, this was not the first time in recent weeks the teenager caused concern for his mom with his whereabouts.