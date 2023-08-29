Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Cryptic Message on Reason Behind Hair Transformation

Days after Jennifer Love Hewitt debuted her hair transformation, the Party of Five alum shared a message about "change" in her life.

Watch: Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Hair Transformation

Jennifer Love Hewitt knows what she's doing this summer.

The 9-1-1 star recently said goodbye to her long blonde tresses, unveiling a bold, auburn-colored bob with long curtain bangs in anticipation of autumn. To prove that she couldn't hardly wait for her favorite season, Jennifer posted a before-and-after of her hair transformation on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Ready for Fall."

So, what prompted the makeover? The 44-year-old seemingly hinted at the reason on her Instagram Stories Aug. 29, sharing a cryptic quote reading: "When a woman wants to change her life. She cuts her hair short."

Appearance aside, Jennifer also gave fans a glimpse into how she's promoting change from within by posting a fitness video. "Phew, half hour on the StairMaster in this heat and the sun," she said in the clip, which showed the 44-year-old with her newly tinted hair in pigtails as she took a breather from her workout. "One more round to go!"

In a follow-up post, Jennifer joked that she was completely wiped. "Not cute but good for you," she captioned a sweaty selfie, tagging her trainer Leyon Azubuike. "One hour boom!"

And to cap off a productive morning, the Party of Five alum made herself a healthy lunch comprised of her "new favorite sammie"—salami and pepperoncini sandwiched between two wedges of iceberg lettuce—and a side of Hilo Life chips.

"And now my reward," she wrote alongside snaps of her meal. "Yummy."

Instagram/Jennifer Love Hewitt

It certainly has been a busy couple of weeks for Jennifer. After all, she was hard at work planning a Hot Wheels-themed birthday party for her 2-year-old son Aidan, who she shares with husband Brian Hallisay. (The couple are also parents to daughter Autumn, 10, and son Atticus, 8.)

Held over the weekend, the backyard bash featured a pancake art station in honor of the birthday boy's favorite food, a winner's podium and a custom-made cake decorated with racecars. Describing it as "a perfect memory," Jennifer wrote on her "Holiday Junkie" Instagram account, "The party was a Hot Wheels dream!"

Keep scrolling to JLH's hair transformation, as well as other celeb 'dos. 

 

Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images / Courtesy of SKIMS
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer / Instagram / Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images; Instagram/Zendaya
Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Todd Williamson/Bravo/Instagram/@a_manda_26
Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

