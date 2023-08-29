Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Cryptic Message on Reason Behind Hair Transformation

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Hair Transformation

Jennifer Love Hewitt knows what she's doing this summer.

The 9-1-1 star recently said goodbye to her long blonde tresses, unveiling a bold, auburn-colored bob with long curtain bangs in anticipation of autumn. To prove that she couldn't hardly wait for her favorite season, Jennifer posted a before-and-after of her hair transformation on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Ready for Fall."

So, what prompted the makeover? The 44-year-old seemingly hinted at the reason on her Instagram Stories Aug. 29, sharing a cryptic quote reading: "When a woman wants to change her life. She cuts her hair short."

Appearance aside, Jennifer also gave fans a glimpse into how she's promoting change from within by posting a fitness video. "Phew, half hour on the StairMaster in this heat and the sun," she said in the clip, which showed the 44-year-old with her newly tinted hair in pigtails as she took a breather from her workout. "One more round to go!"

In a follow-up post, Jennifer joked that she was completely wiped. "Not cute but good for you," she captioned a sweaty selfie, tagging her trainer Leyon Azubuike. "One hour boom!"