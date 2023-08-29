Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Cryptic Message on Reason Behind Hair Transformation

Jennifer Love Hewitt knows what she's doing this summer.
The 9-1-1 star recently said goodbye to her long blonde tresses, unveiling a bold, auburn-colored bob with long curtain bangs in anticipation of autumn. To prove that she couldn't hardly wait for her favorite season, Jennifer posted a before-and-after of her hair transformation on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Ready for Fall."
So, what prompted the makeover? The 44-year-old seemingly hinted at the reason on her Instagram Stories Aug. 29, sharing a cryptic quote reading: "When a woman wants to change her life. She cuts her hair short."
Appearance aside, Jennifer also gave fans a glimpse into how she's promoting change from within by posting a fitness video. "Phew, half hour on the StairMaster in this heat and the sun," she said in the clip, which showed the 44-year-old with her newly tinted hair in pigtails as she took a breather from her workout. "One more round to go!"
In a follow-up post, Jennifer joked that she was completely wiped. "Not cute but good for you," she captioned a sweaty selfie, tagging her trainer Leyon Azubuike. "One hour boom!"
And to cap off a productive morning, the Party of Five alum made herself a healthy lunch comprised of her "new favorite sammie"—salami and pepperoncini sandwiched between two wedges of iceberg lettuce—and a side of Hilo Life chips.
"And now my reward," she wrote alongside snaps of her meal. "Yummy."
It certainly has been a busy couple of weeks for Jennifer. After all, she was hard at work planning a Hot Wheels-themed birthday party for her 2-year-old son Aidan, who she shares with husband Brian Hallisay. (The couple are also parents to daughter Autumn, 10, and son Atticus, 8.)
Held over the weekend, the backyard bash featured a pancake art station in honor of the birthday boy's favorite food, a winner's podium and a custom-made cake decorated with racecars. Describing it as "a perfect memory," Jennifer wrote on her "Holiday Junkie" Instagram account, "The party was a Hot Wheels dream!"
Keep scrolling to JLH's hair transformation, as well as other celeb 'dos.