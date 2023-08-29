Why Everyone’s Buying Flowjo’s Self-Care Bucket List for Mindfulness

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

If you haven't heard of Flowjo, you're probably most in need of one of their signature decks. The line's innovative approach to mindfulness offers simple yet significant ways to slow down, disengage, and reconnect. We could all use a little more of that these days, right?

With decks of playful-meets-introspective suggestions designed for everyday life, Flowjo's unique cards encourage the overworked, overstressed, and under-communicative to just take a break. Maybe your long-term relationship feels out of sync. Maybe you're a parent worried about how to handle life's tougher moments with gentleness. Maybe you yourself have run out of ways to recharge. (Seasonal transitions can have that effect on people.)

That's where Flowjo steps in! Their sweet, silly, and occasionally spicy suggestions should help jump-start the ol' brain when it's most in need.

Whether you pull a card every morning, or save your deck for a rainy day, Flowjo's there to help.