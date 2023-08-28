Pregnant Jessie James Decker Gets Candid About Breastfeeding With Implants

Two years ago the 35-year-old opened up about wanting to get a breast augmentation, noting that she wanted to feel like her old self again.

"After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!" she shared on Instagram at the time. "I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it."

She continued, "They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back...plus some."

And if you're wondering why Jessie went under the knife before expanding her family, she admitted that baby no. 4 wasn't planned.

"We were very, very surprised," she confessed in the same Instagram Q&A on Aug. 27. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done."

However, they couldn't be more excited for their new addition.

"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing," she continued. "We are all just over the moon."