Pregnant Jessie James Decker Gets Candid About Breastfeeding With Implants

Pregnant Jessie James Decker talked about her plans to nurse her and Eric Decker's fourth child with breast implants: "If I had known we were going to have another, I wouldn't have gone so big."

Jessie James Decker has the breast insight on this part of motherhood.

The pregnant country singer, who is expecting their fourth child with husband Eric Decker, recently discussed whether or not she plans to breastfeed her little one this time around given her breast implants.

"I've had implants and nursed just fine," the mom of Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5, candidly shared during an Instagram Q&A on Aug. 27. "I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another, I wouldn't have gone so big."

Although Jessie said she "treated herself" to a breast augmentation in May 2021, she noted that she tends to go up a few cup sizes when she's expecting. 

"When I'm pregnant, they get massive," Jessie explained. "Like quadruple in size. Def need a reduction in the future."

photos
Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker's Cutest Family Moments

But the Kittenish founder hasn't lost her sense of humor about the ordeal.

"It was fun while it lasted," Jessie joked about her boob job. "I'm over it." 

Jessie James Decker / Instagram

Two years ago the 35-year-old opened up about wanting to get a breast augmentation, noting that she wanted to feel like her old self again.

"After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!" she shared on Instagram at the time. "I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it."

She continued, "They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back...plus some."

And if you're wondering why Jessie went under the knife before expanding her family, she admitted that baby no. 4 wasn't planned

"We were very, very surprised," she confessed in the same Instagram Q&A on Aug. 27. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done."

However, they couldn't be more excited for their new addition.

"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing," she continued. "We are all just over the moon."

Jessie James Decker / Instagram

Of course, Jessie isn't the only celebrity to candidly offer insight into breastfeeding. Keep reading to see other moms' nursing experiences.

