Jessica Simpson Reveals If She'd Do a Family Reality Show After Newlyweds

Watch : Jessica Simpson Teases Reality TV Return

Jessica Simpson isn't exactly rushing to make her home life a public affair again.

Twenty years after documenting her marriage to now-ex Nick Lachey on the wildly popular MTV reality series Newlyweds, the 43-year-old revealed if she'd ever put herself, husband Eric Johnson and their three kids Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4, in front of the TV cameras.

"As far as I would go with that would probably be a docu-series, which Newlyweds was supposed to be," the singer exclusively told E! News while hosting PetSafe's Unleashed Event on International Dog Day Aug. 26. "But, we actually had a lot of fun doing it. A docu-series or a documentary, I think they wouldn't mind being on camera. My son maybe not so much. Both daughters, definitely entertainers, but my son is an entertainer on the [football] field I will say."

While we may not be getting a new Jessica show just yet, fans can definitely expect new music on the horizon.