Jessica Simpson Reveals If She'd Do a Family Reality Show After Newlyweds

Jessica Simpson isn't exactly rushing to make her home life a public affair again.
Twenty years after documenting her marriage to now-ex Nick Lachey on the wildly popular MTV reality series Newlyweds, the 43-year-old revealed if she'd ever put herself, husband Eric Johnson and their three kids Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4, in front of the TV cameras.
"As far as I would go with that would probably be a docu-series, which Newlyweds was supposed to be," the singer exclusively told E! News while hosting PetSafe's Unleashed Event on International Dog Day Aug. 26. "But, we actually had a lot of fun doing it. A docu-series or a documentary, I think they wouldn't mind being on camera. My son maybe not so much. Both daughters, definitely entertainers, but my son is an entertainer on the [football] field I will say."
While we may not be getting a new Jessica show just yet, fans can definitely expect new music on the horizon.
"I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened," she said, noting she's officially back in the recording studio. "But now, I know exactly what I want, I know how to do it."
And that means doing everything on her own terms.
"I'm doing it for the first time the way I would, without a label telling me I need to do this song, or use this producer, it's all me," she shared. "So finally, I know my taste in music, and that took a while for me to discover, like what I actually loved. Because I love all of it. But I feel like it crosses all generations and all genres, so you're gonna hear a little bit of everything."
After relocating to Nashville from Los Angeles for the summer, Jessica has been especially inspired.
"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" she revealed. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities—it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."
And the move certainly came with some reality TV-worthy growing pains.
"It's been a hilarious experience because I rent a home and I don't realize I need window coverings," Jessica explained. "Honestly, I should have filmed it. I used thumb tacks to hang these $40 curtains up so I wouldn't wake up with the sun. I put together a TV with a butter knife, because I was looking for a screwdriver, but I went to the wrong place. I went to Walgreens. I got lip gloss instead."
