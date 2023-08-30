The Ultimatum's Surprise Ending: Find Out Which Season 2 Couples Stayed Together

And they all lived happily ever after.
So, that's usually an ending saved for fairy tales, not reality TV dating shows. But, in a refreshingly hopeful twist, The Ultimatum's season two finale revealed that all five of its couples ended the experiment choosing to still be together. It was a rarity in the genre, one that even the cast was impressed by.
"I thought it was cool, I was rooting for everybody," The Ultimatum star Antonio Mattei, who proposed to Roxanne Kaiser, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I grew to really like everybody and I was just so happy to find out that everything worked out. I knew how bad everyone wanted it and people were determined this season."
His co-star Brian Okoye, who left the Netflix series early after he and girlfriend Lisa Horne learned that she was pregnant, agreed with Antonio's sentiment.
"It's a beautiful thing," Brian shared, "because at the end of the day that's what you want for people. I was happy for everybody."
But that doesn't mean there couldn't be any surprising splits before the cast came back together for the reunion special, which also dropped Aug. 30. (Proof: The past two seasons featured multiple off-camera breakups.)
However, second refreshingly hopeful twist alert: Everyone was still together.
"It was different because were expecting maybe breakups or people on different couches, and it wasn't like that," Roxanne said. "It is cool to be like, 'Yo, we went through this and we all made it through and we're happier.' We're doing okay and we're in relationships and we're progressing through this really hard experience we went through together."
Still, some couples have progressed a lot further in the wedding planning process than others, with two pairs even revealing their wedding dates during the reunion.
Find out The Ultimatum season two couples' current statuses:
The Ultimatum is streaming on Netflix.