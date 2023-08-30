The Ultimatum's Surprise Ending: Find Out Which Season 2 Couples Stayed Together

Watch : The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Stars Talk Couples Drama & SHADY Vanessa

And they all lived happily ever after.

So, that's usually an ending saved for fairy tales, not reality TV dating shows. But, in a refreshingly hopeful twist, The Ultimatum's season two finale revealed that all five of its couples ended the experiment choosing to still be together. It was a rarity in the genre, one that even the cast was impressed by.

"I thought it was cool, I was rooting for everybody," The Ultimatum star Antonio Mattei, who proposed to Roxanne Kaiser, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I grew to really like everybody and I was just so happy to find out that everything worked out. I knew how bad everyone wanted it and people were determined this season."

His co-star Brian Okoye, who left the Netflix series early after he and girlfriend Lisa Horne learned that she was pregnant, agreed with Antonio's sentiment.

"It's a beautiful thing," Brian shared, "because at the end of the day that's what you want for people. I was happy for everybody."