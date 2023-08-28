Jessie James Decker Shares Pregnancy Reaction After Husband Eric's Vasectomy Didn't Happen

Oh, baby!
That's the sentiment Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker seemed to have when they found out she was expecting their fourth child. In fact, the country singer noted how her pregnancy news was not only unexpected but quite shocking.
"It was not planned," Jessie said during an Instagram Q & A session with her followers on Aug. 27. "We were very, very surprised."
The 35-year-old—who is also a mom to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5—explained that she and Eric, 36, were content with being a family of five.
"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done," Jessie told her followers. "I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising."
In fact, the "I Look So Good" singer revealed that Eric was in disbelief at first.
"He thought I was playing a joke on him because you guys know I'm such a jokester," she shared. "But I would never joke about something like this."
Despite their initial reaction, Jessie said that she and Eric couldn't be happier about growing their family.
"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing," she continued, holding back the tears. "We are all just over the moon."
The Kittenish founder, who revealed she's about four months pregnant, recently announced the baby news.
In an Aug. 22 Instagram video, Jessie played Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" in the background as she pranced around in a cute bra and underwear set, showing off her adorable baby bump.
"Good morning," she wrote at the time.
And while Jessie's pregnancy came as a surprise, she's spoken before about the possibility of adding a "caboose baby" to the family and advises fellow moms to follow their own track.
"Do what you want to for yourself and your family," she exclusively told E! News in January. "You don't owe anyone anything. You do what feels right, what feels comfortable, you are the mother and you're going to know what's best."
Before Jessie and Eric welcome their little one, keep scrolling to relive their cutest family moments.