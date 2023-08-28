Jessie James Decker Shares Pregnancy Reaction After Husband Eric's Vasectomy Didn't Happen

Jessie James Decker, who is pregnant with baby no. 4, revealed how she and husband Eric Decker reacted to her news, revealing, "It was not planned."

By Alyssa Morin Aug 28, 2023 5:42 PMTags
PregnanciesKidsCouplesMomsLivingJessie James DeckerE! Insider
Watch: Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Expecting Baby No. 4

Oh, baby!

That's the sentiment Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker seemed to have when they found out she was expecting their fourth child. In fact, the country singer noted how her pregnancy news was not only unexpected but quite shocking.

"It was not planned," Jessie said during an Instagram Q & A session with her followers on Aug. 27. "We were very, very surprised."

The 35-year-old—who is also a mom to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5—explained that she and Eric, 36, were content with being a family of five.

"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done," Jessie told her followers. "I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising."

In fact, the "I Look So Good" singer revealed that Eric was in disbelief at first.

"He thought I was playing a joke on him because you guys know I'm such a jokester," she shared. "But I would never joke about something like this."

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

Despite their initial reaction, Jessie said that she and Eric couldn't be happier about growing their family.

"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing," she continued, holding back the tears. "We are all just over the moon."

Jessie James Decker / Instagram

The Kittenish founder, who revealed she's about four months pregnant, recently announced the baby news.

In an Aug. 22 Instagram video, Jessie played Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" in the background as she pranced around in a cute bra and underwear set, showing off her adorable baby bump.

"Good morning," she wrote at the time.

And while Jessie's pregnancy came as a surprise, she's spoken before about the possibility of adding a "caboose baby" to the family and advises fellow moms to follow their own track.

"Do what you want to for yourself and your family," she exclusively told E! News in January. "You don't owe anyone anything. You do what feels right, what feels comfortable, you are the mother and you're going to know what's best."

Jessie James Decker / Instagram

Before Jessie and Eric welcome their little one, keep scrolling to relive their cutest family moments.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The Decker's youngest, Forrest Decker, turned one in March of 2019 and of course they celebrated with balloons and kisses!

Instagram
Family Wife, Happy Life

"Loves of my life #feelingrateful," Jessie James Decker captioned this sweet photo of her kids and her husband Eric Decker.

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

The Deckers visited Disneyland in February and despite trying to be romantic, the couple was photo-bombed by their son Eric Decker II

Instagram
Howdy, Partner

In January, the Decker boys cuddled up on the couch...dressed in their Woody pjs and watched some football.

Instagram
Twas the Night Before

On Christmas Eve, the Decker kids got into a little mischief, but we still think they're cute.

Instagram
Super Duper

Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Instagram
Shopping Buddies

All three of the Decker kids including daughter Vivianne Decker, and sons Eric and Forrest were all smiles while out at the grocery store in November 2018.

Instagram
Costume Crew

We are loving all of these adorable costumes from Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"My whole purpose in life #mifamilia," Jessie captioned this vacation snap from 2018.

Instagram
Boat Days

What better way to celebrate 4th of July than hanging out on a boat with your sweet family?

Instagram
Dinner Time

Not everyone was happy to take this photo, but that didn't stop mom and dad from posting it.

Instagram
Dad Pile

In June, Eric became a human jungle gym thanks to his little kiddos.

Instagram
Sibling Smooch

Vivianne clearly loves her little brother Forrest in this precious pic from April 2018.

Instagram
Hugs For Days

The former football player is always ready to hug it out with his little munchkins. 

Instagram
Mommy's Little Helpers

Even though Jessie was sick in this photo, she had her two oldest kids to keep her spirits high.

Instagram
Santa Babies

In December 2017, the two oldest Decker kids had a big smile when they met Santa. 

Instagram
Mickey Munchkins

Getting ready for Halloween is so much more fun when someone is wearing a Mickey Mouse head!

Instagram
Love You

Aw, our hearts are so full looking at these two.

Instagram
Titans Talk

The country singer looked adorable as she waited to watch her husband's first game as a Tennessee Titan with her kids in August 2017.

Instagram
Red, White & Babies

The award for most patriotic family has to go to the Deckers.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Kisses and cuddles are what these two are best at and it's so freaking cute.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Of Hope
Baseball Buds

Vivianne got up on her dad's shoulders as the couple participated in a charity event in Tennessee in 2017.

Instagram
Fab Four

"My wolf pack!" Jessie wrote alongside this photo of her family of four back in March 2017.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

This party looks like a blast and we officially want to be invited to the next one.

Instagram
Wedded Bliss

Before the Deckers were a family of five they were hitting up weddings as a squad of four and looking good while doing it.

Instagram
Finding Neverland

For Halloween in 2016, the fun family dressed up as characters from Peter Pan and they totally nailed it.

Instagram
J-E-T-S

Ahead of Eric's 2016 season with the New York Jets, his family joined him at practice and we got this sweet photo as a souvenir. 

Instagram
Disney Darlings

There's nothing quite like a family day at Disneyland.

Instagram
Biggest Fans

Back in November 2015, the super mom and her two little ones enjoyed watching their main man dominate on the football field.

Instagram
Candy Crew

For Halloween in 2015, these two kids dressed as the princess and her frog and we don't have words!

photos
View More Photos From Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker's Cutest Family Moments
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!