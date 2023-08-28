Jessie James Decker Shares Pregnancy Reaction After Husband Eric's Vasectomy Didn't Happen

Watch : Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Expecting Baby No. 4

Oh, baby!

That's the sentiment Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker seemed to have when they found out she was expecting their fourth child. In fact, the country singer noted how her pregnancy news was not only unexpected but quite shocking.

"It was not planned," Jessie said during an Instagram Q & A session with her followers on Aug. 27. "We were very, very surprised."

The 35-year-old—who is also a mom to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7 and Forrest, 5—explained that she and Eric, 36, were content with being a family of five.

"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done," Jessie told her followers. "I just feel like God always has other plans. So, it was extremely shocking and surprising."

In fact, the "I Look So Good" singer revealed that Eric was in disbelief at first.

"He thought I was playing a joke on him because you guys know I'm such a jokester," she shared. "But I would never joke about something like this."