The Ultimatum Franchise Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Watch : The Ultimatum: Queer Love Stars Talk Regrets & Couples Still Together

In the world of The Ultimatum, there are only two options: Marry or move on.

That is the simple but effective premise of Netflix's reality dating experiment, which finds already established couples going through the ultimate relationship test to see if marriage is right for them. And now, the time has come for the season two cast members to make that decision as the finale and reunion special are set to drop on Aug. 30, revealing who agreed on forever and which pairs got cold feet.

While viewers will have to wait a few more days to learn the fates of Antonio and Roxanne, Alex and Kat, James and Ryann and Trey and Riah, E! News already has the update on Lisa and Brian, who shocked everyone when they left the show early in episode two after learning Lisa was pregnant. Spoiler alert: They've since welcomed their son and are still together. But are they engaged? Find out what they told E! News.

But what about the couples from past seasons of The Ultimatum? Well, the experiment proved fruitful for some of them, leading to engagements, lavish weddings and several babies. But not every relationship survived once the silver goblets were washed and put away.