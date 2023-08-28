Hannah Montana's Mitchel Musso Arrested for Public Intoxication

Mitchel Musso is out of jail after a run-in with the law.
The Hannah Montana alum, 32, was arrested for public intoxication and theft in Texas on Aug. 26, the Rockwall Police Department shared in a press release. According to authorities, they received a call about a person causing a disturbance at a hotel.
"Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant who advised an individual who appeared intoxicated entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips and began eating them," the department's Aug. 27 press release stated. "When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment."
After identifying Musso outside the hotel, police noted he "demonstrated signs of intoxication and was ultimately arrested for public intoxication and theft of less than $100," both of which are Class C misdemeanors. Authorities also stated they discovered Musso had "several outstanding traffic warrants" after completing a routine records check.
"He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was booked in for the charges listed above," their statement continued. "Mr. Musso spent one night in jail and bonded out late Sunday afternoon after posting $1000.00 bond."
E! News has reached out to Musso's team for comment and has not heard back.
This isn't the first time that the singer—who in addition to starring as Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana, also had roles in Phineas and Ferb, Disney XD's Pair of Kings and served as host of PrankStars—has faced a bout of legal trouble.
In October 2011, the then 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI, striking a plea deal in his case four months later. After pleading no contest to one count of having a blood alcohol level of over 0.08, he was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation, ordered to complete alcohol education classes and paid a fine. At the time, the actor told E! News that he appreciated the court for allowing him "to resolve my case in the manner it did."
"In becoming an adult, I have learned first hand that stepping up and taking responsibility is the best way to move forward," he told E! in February 2012. "I am especially thankful to my family and fans for their unwavering support and encouragement. I am glad to now put this in the past."