Hannah Montana's Mitchel Musso Arrested for Public Intoxication

Mitchel Musso is out of jail after a run-in with the law.

The Hannah Montana alum, 32, was arrested for public intoxication and theft in Texas on Aug. 26, the Rockwall Police Department shared in a press release. According to authorities, they received a call about a person causing a disturbance at a hotel.

"Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant who advised an individual who appeared intoxicated entered the hotel, selected a bag of chips and began eating them," the department's Aug. 27 press release stated. "When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment."

After identifying Musso outside the hotel, police noted he "demonstrated signs of intoxication and was ultimately arrested for public intoxication and theft of less than $100," both of which are Class C misdemeanors. Authorities also stated they discovered Musso had "several outstanding traffic warrants" after completing a routine records check.

"He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was booked in for the charges listed above," their statement continued. "Mr. Musso spent one night in jail and bonded out late Sunday afternoon after posting $1000.00 bond."