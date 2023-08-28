Shakira to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Watch : Shakira Brings Her Sons as Her Dates to Premios Juventud

Whenever, wherever—it's time to celebrate Shakira's big win.

The singer, 46, will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 Video Music Awards and perform at the ceremony for the first time in 17 years, MTV announced on Aug. 28.

"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a press release statement. "She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."

Shakira joins a star-studded list of recipients—with past winners including Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and The Beatles.