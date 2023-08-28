Shakira to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Whenever, wherever—it's time to celebrate Shakira's big win.
The singer, 46, will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 Video Music Awards and perform at the ceremony for the first time in 17 years, MTV announced on Aug. 28.
"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said in a press release statement. "She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."
Shakira joins a star-studded list of recipients—with past winners including Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and The Beatles.
And it may not be the only trophy she takes home that evening. Shakira—who's already obtained four VMAs so far in her career—is also nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for her hit "TQG" with Karol G, and Best Latin for both "TQG" and her track "Acróstico."
In fact, the "Hips Don't Lie" star is one of the many big-name nominees this year. Taylor Swift heads into the night with the most nods—earning a total of eight—followed by SZA with six; Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five; and BLACKPINK and Diddy tying Shakira with four.
And Shakira won't be the only artist rocking the microphone at the ceremony. MTV previously announced that Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids will be performing, too.
The 2023 VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sept. 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET.