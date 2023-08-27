Keke Palmer Celebrates 30th Birthday With Darius Jackson Amid Breakup Rumors

Following split rumors and online drama, Keke Palmer time with Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a baby boy, on her 30th birthday.

By Corinne Heller Aug 27, 2023 5:47 PMTags
BirthdaysCouplesKeke Palmer
Watch: Keke Palmer Shades Darius Jackson in New Usher Video

Keke Palmer celebrated her 30th birthday with Darius Jackson by her side—and with the internet watching.

The pair, parents to 6-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, appeared together in an Instagram Live session on his account Aug. 26—10 days after multiple unconfirmed reports said the two had broken up and after he sparked controversy when he publicly criticized the Hustlers actress' outfit.

"Thank you for taking me out on my birthday, as always," Keke told Darius in the video (as captured by Pop Crave), as they sat next to each other in a restaurant. "I mean, it's not always my birthday, but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That's so sweet."

The fitness instructor responded, "I took you out on your birthday for your birthday and that's why we're out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday."

He later proceeded, at her request, to share his thoughts about Virgos. "The Virgos don't believe the hype," he said. "They are the biggest spokespersons for themselves."

photos
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson: Romance Rewind

After noting that his mother, brother, best friend and grandmother are Virgos, Darius then gestured toward Keke as he appeared to struggle momentarily to choose his words. "My...partner in crime's a Virgo."

The actress told him, "Admit that Virgos are the one," adding, "It's already too late. Your Virgo already has you hooked. So just admit it."

Darius also shared a tribute to Keke for her birthday on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video of her kissing and playing with their baby boy. "Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being," he wrote. "Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!"

Instagram / Darius Jackson

Trending Stories

1

Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in California Forest Wedding

2

Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Keeping Him Close to Her Heart

3
Exclusive

Why the Duck Dynasty Family Retreated From the Spotlight

In July, Darius drew controversy when he publicly criticized what Keke wore to an Usher concert on July 4, tweeting, "It's the outfit tho.." and "You a mom." He later wrote, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Keke later appeared to respond to the drama by releasing "I'M A MOTHA" merchandise and also appeared to reference the controversy in Usher's new music video "Boyfriend." At the end of the clip, the Nope actress wakes up in bed to a phone call and says, "Hello? What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show! S--t, I'm so tired." She then adds, with a pointed look at the camera, "I am a mother, after all."

Neither Keke nor Darius, who began dating about two years ago, had ever responded directly to the multiple breakup reports that followed the controversy or confirmed their relationship status. However, two days after the reports were posted, he tweeted, "I haven't spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me, adding, "So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false."

Meanwhile, also on her 30th birthday, Keke shared on her Instagram professional photos of herself posing in a black leather bodysuit and in a black thong, with the number "30" written on her bottom. 

"#DurrtyThirty," she wrote. "Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move! I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I'm bringing in '30' by being me and being better. To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true. Here's to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life. God Bless."

The star also shared another post containing a photo of herself posing topless, with the caption, "Yield."

Look back at Keke's most fabulous looks over the years:

Taylor Hill/WireImage
Classic & Sexy

The actress wows in a slinky black style at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2023 Met Gala Style

Keke sparkled as she arrived at the 2023 event.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Maternity Sparkle

The actress, then pregnant with her and Darius Jackson's son, appears at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ruby Red

The star showcases a glam style at the 2022 Governors Awards.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
2021 Met Gala Style

The star sparkles at the star-studded fashion event.

Jim Spellman/FilmMagic
Hotline Bling

Ring, ring... anyone home? It's just Keke slaying the red carpet at the 2019 MTV VMAs in a sequined gown by Yousef Aljasmi.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Totally Tulle

The trendsetters at J. Mendel crafted this feminine frock with yellow accents, which Keke wore to the 2019 Angel Ball. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Belle of the Ball

"I feel like [my dress] epitomizes who I am and my coming of age," told Us Weekly ahead of the 2014 Emmys of her plunging mermaid gown by Rubin Singer. "It's the first time I'm going to the Emmys as an adult, and my life is changing, so this is a moment for me where I feel like a princess. I knew the dress was the one because I felt like I could do anything—it was almost fairy tale-ish."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Love On the Brain

Keke pulled a Rihanna at the 2016 American Music Awards in this racy two-piece and baby pink fur jacket. 

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Wolf of Wall Street

The self-described Leonardo DiCaprio superfan paid homage to the A-lister with a pair of leather chaps adorned with cutouts of his face. "I brought it back to my favorite era—the '90s," Keke told People, crediting designer Namilia for the epic vibe. 

Randy Holmes via Getty Images
Think Pink

During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the fashionista channeled her inner vintage darling in a Prada headband and a feathered mini-dress by Ingie Paris.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Walk This Way

Street style, perfected. Keke elevated a classic plaid blazer with a red hoodie and coordinating sunnies. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Purple Reign

Christian Siriano designed this ruffled number that the Hustlers star wore to the 2019 Governors Awards. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Dripping in Diamonds

This asymmetrical midi-dress provided the perfect blank slate for Keke to accessorize with head-to-toe sparkle.  

George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF
All Eyes on Her

Come through, Keke! At the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, the star turned heads in this slinky Roberto Cavalli look. 

Gotham/GC Images
Pinstripe Perfection

A little snow never stopped Keke from serving a runway ready look. 

David Becker/Getty Images
Hot Mama

At the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, the 26-year-old cashed in (and struck gold!) on the latex trend in a House of Harlot mini-dress. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in California Forest Wedding

2

Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Keeping Him Close to Her Heart

3
Exclusive

Why the Duck Dynasty Family Retreated From the Spotlight

4

Tyga Responds After Blac Chyna Files Custody Case for Son King Cairo

5

These Celebs Are Getting Candid About Their Addictions and Sobriety