Keke Palmer Celebrates 30th Birthday With Darius Jackson Amid Breakup Rumors

Keke Palmer celebrated her 30th birthday with Darius Jackson by her side—and with the internet watching.
The pair, parents to 6-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, appeared together in an Instagram Live session on his account Aug. 26—10 days after multiple unconfirmed reports said the two had broken up and after he sparked controversy when he publicly criticized the Hustlers actress' outfit.
"Thank you for taking me out on my birthday, as always," Keke told Darius in the video (as captured by Pop Crave), as they sat next to each other in a restaurant. "I mean, it's not always my birthday, but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That's so sweet."
The fitness instructor responded, "I took you out on your birthday for your birthday and that's why we're out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday."
He later proceeded, at her request, to share his thoughts about Virgos. "The Virgos don't believe the hype," he said. "They are the biggest spokespersons for themselves."
After noting that his mother, brother, best friend and grandmother are Virgos, Darius then gestured toward Keke as he appeared to struggle momentarily to choose his words. "My...partner in crime's a Virgo."
The actress told him, "Admit that Virgos are the one," adding, "It's already too late. Your Virgo already has you hooked. So just admit it."
Darius also shared a tribute to Keke for her birthday on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video of her kissing and playing with their baby boy. "Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being," he wrote. "Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!"
In July, Darius drew controversy when he publicly criticized what Keke wore to an Usher concert on July 4, tweeting, "It's the outfit tho.." and "You a mom." He later wrote, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."
Keke later appeared to respond to the drama by releasing "I'M A MOTHA" merchandise and also appeared to reference the controversy in Usher's new music video "Boyfriend." At the end of the clip, the Nope actress wakes up in bed to a phone call and says, "Hello? What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show! S--t, I'm so tired." She then adds, with a pointed look at the camera, "I am a mother, after all."
Neither Keke nor Darius, who began dating about two years ago, had ever responded directly to the multiple breakup reports that followed the controversy or confirmed their relationship status. However, two days after the reports were posted, he tweeted, "I haven't spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me, adding, "So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false."
Meanwhile, also on her 30th birthday, Keke shared on her Instagram professional photos of herself posing in a black leather bodysuit and in a black thong, with the number "30" written on her bottom.
"#DurrtyThirty," she wrote. "Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move! I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I'm bringing in '30' by being me and being better. To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true. Here's to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life. God Bless."
The star also shared another post containing a photo of herself posing topless, with the caption, "Yield."
