Keke Palmer Celebrates 30th Birthday With Darius Jackson Amid Breakup Rumors

Watch : Keke Palmer Shades Darius Jackson in New Usher Video

Keke Palmer celebrated her 30th birthday with Darius Jackson by her side—and with the internet watching.

The pair, parents to 6-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, appeared together in an Instagram Live session on his account Aug. 26—10 days after multiple unconfirmed reports said the two had broken up and after he sparked controversy when he publicly criticized the Hustlers actress' outfit.

"Thank you for taking me out on my birthday, as always," Keke told Darius in the video (as captured by Pop Crave), as they sat next to each other in a restaurant. "I mean, it's not always my birthday, but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That's so sweet."

The fitness instructor responded, "I took you out on your birthday for your birthday and that's why we're out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday."

He later proceeded, at her request, to share his thoughts about Virgos. "The Virgos don't believe the hype," he said. "They are the biggest spokespersons for themselves."