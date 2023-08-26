Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Proves She's Keeping Him Close to Her Heart

You may not B-lieve what Brad Pitt's girlfriend is wearing these days.
Ines de Ramon was photographed sporting a gold diamond necklace with an elegant "B" letter charm while out and about in Los Angeles Aug. 23. The 30-year-old, who is the vice president of fine jewelry brand Anita Ko, sported the piece, paired with a black crop top, matching pants and white sneakers, while walking a black dog.
Ines, who is in the midst of a divorce from Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, and Pitt, who was declared legally single in 2019 following his and Angelina Jolie's 2016 split, have not commented on their relationship but have been seen together in public a few times. They were first photographed last November at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, where they met up with Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, as well as Sean Penn.
In December, one day before Pitt's 59th birthday, the Oscar winner and de Ramon were spotted together again, this time at a restaurant in Los Angeles with a group of other friends.
"Brad and Ines walked out carrying lots of bags and gifts that they loaded to their car," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Brad was seen wrapping his arm around Ines and pulling her in close to him."
Last September, de Ramon and Wesley's rep confirmed that the former couple separated five months prior and that the decision to split was mutual. This past February, the actor filed for divorce after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup, while his ex filed her own petition days later.
Meanwhile, in recent months, Wesley has been dating model Natalie Kuckenburg, and the two have also made their relationship Instagram official. They paid tribute to one another on their birthdays earlier this summer, with the actor writing to his girlfriend in June, "Happy birthday my love, to many more adventures xx @nataliekuckenburg."