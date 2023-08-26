Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Proves She's Keeping Him Close to Her Heart

You may not B-lieve what Brad Pitt's girlfriend is wearing these days.

Ines de Ramon was photographed sporting a gold diamond necklace with an elegant "B" letter charm while out and about in Los Angeles Aug. 23. The 30-year-old, who is the vice president of fine jewelry brand Anita Ko, sported the piece, paired with a black crop top, matching pants and white sneakers, while walking a black dog.

Ines, who is in the midst of a divorce from Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, and Pitt, who was declared legally single in 2019 following his and Angelina Jolie's 2016 split, have not commented on their relationship but have been seen together in public a few times. They were first photographed last November at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, where they met up with Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, as well as Sean Penn.

In December, one day before Pitt's 59th birthday, the Oscar winner and de Ramon were spotted together again, this time at a restaurant in Los Angeles with a group of other friends.