Brad Pitt Celebrates His Birthday With Rumored Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt wasn't alone when he enjoyed his birthday weekend at a Los Angeles hotspot. Get the details on his night out with Ines de Ramon.

Brad Pitt is celebrating another year of life with good company.

Before turning 59 on Dec. 18, the Babylon star enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner with Ines de Ramon

In pictures obtained by E! News, the pair was spotted looking happy as they left Pace restaurant in Los Angeles with a group of friends. 

"Brad and Ines walked out carrying lots of bags and gifts that they loaded to their car," an eyewitness shared after the Dec. 17 meal. "Brad was seen wrapping his arm around Ines and pulling her in close to him."

Before jumping to conclusions and calling the night out a date, a source told E! News that Brad and Ines simply "like each other's company." People, however, reported in November that they have been dating for a few months. 

Just last month, Brad stepped out with Ines at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. During the outing, the pair was spotted chatting with a group of friends, including Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, outside of the Orpheum Theatre.

At one point in the evening, Brad had his hands on Ines' shoulders as the two mingled with pals.

But at the time, a source exclusively told E! News that the jewelry designer, who separated from husband Paul Wesley earlier this year, is simply "a friend of his." 

The insider added that dating rumors surrounding the two "has been assumed in the past and has been wrong."

But could this season be different? Only time will tell. Until then, keep scrolling to see photos from the birthday celebration.

Birthday Fun

On Dec. 17, Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles with jewelry designer and rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Keep scrolling to see more photos from the pair's evening out. 

