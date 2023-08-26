This Is How Mandy Moore’s Son Ozzie Hit a Major Milestone

Watch : Mandy Moore Provides Update on Son's Rare Skin Condition

Mandy Moore's baby boy is a lot moore grown up these days.

The This Is Us actress was over the moon after her 10-month-old son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith was able to stand up for the first time, she shared on her Instagram Story Aug. 25.

"He stood on his own for the first time yesterday," Mandy gushed, "and now we're just waking up and standing in our crib like a big boy."

The 39-year-old posted an adorable photo of her baby—who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith—sporting a blue onesie while leaning over his white crib rail.

And it's not the only sign that Ozzie is growing up faster than can be: Mandy also noted he's rocking a full head of curls these days, writing, "the curly blond hair kills me."

Mandy and Taylor, 38, have had their hands full in recent weeks, with their older son August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith, 2, seeking treatment for Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome last month.