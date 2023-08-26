This Is How Mandy Moore’s Son Ozzie Hit a Major Milestone

Mandy Moore's baby boy is a lot moore grown up these days.
The This Is Us actress was over the moon after her 10-month-old son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith was able to stand up for the first time, she shared on her Instagram Story Aug. 25.
"He stood on his own for the first time yesterday," Mandy gushed, "and now we're just waking up and standing in our crib like a big boy."
The 39-year-old posted an adorable photo of her baby—who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith—sporting a blue onesie while leaning over his white crib rail.
And it's not the only sign that Ozzie is growing up faster than can be: Mandy also noted he's rocking a full head of curls these days, writing, "the curly blond hair kills me."
Mandy and Taylor, 38, have had their hands full in recent weeks, with their older son August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith, 2, seeking treatment for Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome last month.
"This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday," the Tangled star shared on social media July 28. "We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch."
She continued, "Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome... It's all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else."
Noting Gus was a patient "rockstar" during doctors appointments, Mandy said doctors got him on Benadryl and steroid cream and she was told the rash should clear up in six to eight weeks.
A few days later, she celebrated her son for his resilience, noting, "He's still a champ!!"
To see more winning moments in Mandy and Taylor's family, keep reading: