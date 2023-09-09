These Looks From New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2024 Runways Will Make You Swoon

See all of the fierce and fabulous clothes from the spring and summer 2024 collections to hit the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.

New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing.

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 13, trendsetters such as Michael Kors, Sergio HudsonJason Wu, Christian Siriano and many others will showcase their spring and summer 2024 collections

According to the CFDA, designer Peter Do's first-ever show as creative director for Helmut Lang will kick off NYFW, while Raul Lopez has the honor of closing out the week with the LUAR runway.

What's more? This year's fashion extravaganza will feature a few highly anticipated comebacks.

"We're excited to see the return of Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the New York runway, adding to the week's energy," CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. "New York Fashion Week is an integral part of New York City's vibrant culture and sense of constant evolution and discovery."

And not that anyone expected anything less, but the weeklong event has been nothing short of spectacular. With a sea of sculptural silhouettes, look-at-me patterns and bold makeup looks, the runways have been sprawling with fierce creations.

Of course, NYFW wouldn't be complete without a few head-turning moments from style icons like Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, Julia Fox and other A-listers. 

And while many of the presentations and after-parties are invite only, if you want to feel like you snagged a first-row seat ticket to the most anticipated shows, E! News has you covered.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion looks from the spring/summer 2024 collections during New York Fashion Week.

Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Prabal Gurung
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Prabal Gurung
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Prabal Gurung
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Ralph Lauren
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Ralph Lauren
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Ralph Lauren
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Ralph Lauren
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Ralph Lauren
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Helmut Lang
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Helmut Lang
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Helmut Lang
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Helmut Lang
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Coach
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Coach
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Coach
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Coach
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images
Coach
