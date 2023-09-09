These Looks From New York Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2024 Runways Will Make You Swoon

Watch : Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: See Dua Lipa, Halsey & More

New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing.

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 13, trendsetters such as Michael Kors, Sergio Hudson, Jason Wu, Christian Siriano and many others will showcase their spring and summer 2024 collections.

According to the CFDA, designer Peter Do's first-ever show as creative director for Helmut Lang will kick off NYFW, while Raul Lopez has the honor of closing out the week with the LUAR runway.

What's more? This year's fashion extravaganza will feature a few highly anticipated comebacks.

"We're excited to see the return of Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim to the New York runway, adding to the week's energy," CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. "New York Fashion Week is an integral part of New York City's vibrant culture and sense of constant evolution and discovery."

And not that anyone expected anything less, but the weeklong event has been nothing short of spectacular. With a sea of sculptural silhouettes, look-at-me patterns and bold makeup looks, the runways have been sprawling with fierce creations.