How Ariana Grande's Yours Truly Deluxe Edition Honors Late Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is putting her heart up in the reissue of her 2013 album Yours Truly.

The singer subtly honored her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who she worked with on the breakout single "The Way," when she dropped an updated version of the record on Aug. 25.

At the end of a YouTube video for their remastered collab, the visuals fade to black while the words "Feat. Mac Miller" written in white remained on screen. On the track itself, an orchestral string section was added over Mac's second rap verse.

The revamp comes a decade after the release of Your Truly, Ariana's debut studio album.

"Happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life," she wrote on Instagram upon its re-release. "thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way."

In addition to a new version of "The Way," the deluxe edition of Yours Truly includes live performances of "Baby I," "Right There," "Honeymoon Avenue," "Daydreamin" and "Tattooed Heart." To commemorate the occasion, Ariana promised fans a "celebration program" on her social media accounts, including a live performance video of "The Way" along with "some behind the scenes stuff we found" dropping on Aug. 30.