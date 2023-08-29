Below Deck Down Under Loses Another Crewmember After Heartbreaking Firing

Another member of Below Deck Down Under's season two crew has set sail.
Captain Jason Chambers sent Deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz packing because of his inexperience working aboard super yachts on the Bravo series' Aug. 28 episode. But unlike the firings of Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne earlier this season for inappropriate sexual behavior, this departure was much more emotional and unexpected.
The captain made the difficult decision after Adam made a dangerous mistake by accidentally releasing the Northern Sun's anchor while the boat was cruising at full speed and not stationary.
"You're definitely a good bloke, you're definitely good in the breach, but on deck I don't think you have the experience for super yachts and that anchor being dropped underway is kind of where I draw the line," Jason told his direct report. "We're gonna let you go and we're gonna bring in a lead deckhand. I just need someone with a lot more experience."
Although he didn't want to leave, Adam respected the decision.
"I apologize for even creating that for the time that I was here," the NYC native told Jason, "but thank you so much for giving me the opportunity."
Second Officer João Franco reassured Adam the firing was nothing personal. "You've progressed 100 percent, honestly," he encouraged Adam. "You can ask cap, I've come in with good words about you and I understand on cap's side it's been a hard decision."
In his confessional, Adam lamented his early departure from BDDU. "I can't believe it," he shared. "I was learning a lot and I was having a lot of fun. It just sucks that it's getting cut short. I completely messed up. You don't have anyone to blame but yourself."
Upon learning the news, Deckhand Harry Van Vliet admitted to feeling "gutted" by the decision while Stews Jaimee Neale and Margot Sisson began crying.
However, Jason stood by his decision. "Adam's got a lot of potential, he's a great guy," the captain reiterated. "At the end of the day, there's some safety issues there that I have to just go 'enough's enough.'"
The firing was particularly heartbreaking given that Adam had explained this season that he got into yachting to earn enough money to buy his mother and siblings a house.
"I never really did anything like this before," he noted in his final confessional before leaving. "I knew it was going to be a big shock when I came into it. I learned an insane amount. My next plan is to hopefully get up to captain in the commercial world, get my mom and kids in a house. And then, after that's done, I'll probably go back to yachting."
Keep reading to relive the most dramatic firings in Below Deck history.
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)