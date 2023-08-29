Below Deck Down Under Loses Another Crewmember After Heartbreaking Firing

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Another member of Below Deck Down Under's season two crew has set sail.

Captain Jason Chambers sent Deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz packing because of his inexperience working aboard super yachts on the Bravo series' Aug. 28 episode. But unlike the firings of Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne earlier this season for inappropriate sexual behavior, this departure was much more emotional and unexpected.

The captain made the difficult decision after Adam made a dangerous mistake by accidentally releasing the Northern Sun's anchor while the boat was cruising at full speed and not stationary.

"You're definitely a good bloke, you're definitely good in the breach, but on deck I don't think you have the experience for super yachts and that anchor being dropped underway is kind of where I draw the line," Jason told his direct report. "We're gonna let you go and we're gonna bring in a lead deckhand. I just need someone with a lot more experience."

Although he didn't want to leave, Adam respected the decision.