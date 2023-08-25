You'll Have a Full Heart After Reading John Stamos' Message to New Mom Ashley Olsen

Watch : Ashley Olsen Welcomes First Child With Louis Eisner

Everywhere you look, there's a new congratulatory message for Ashley Olsen.

And John Stamos is the latest member of the Full House family to celebrate following reports that the actress—who along with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen played Michelle Tanner on the '80s-to-'90s sitcom—welcomed her first child with husband Louis Eisner.

"Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life," the actor, who portrayed Michelle's uncle Jesse Katsopolis on the show, wrote on Instagram Aug. 24. "If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn't have believed you. I am blessed. Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week."

Along with the message, John included a video montage featuring throwback footage of him, Ashley and Mary-Kate as well as an audio recording of him reading a passage from his upcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me.