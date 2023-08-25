The Blind Side Producers Reveal How Much Money the Tuohys Really Made From Michael Oher Story

Watch : The Tuohy Family to End Michael Oher's Conservatorship

The Blind Side's producers are not turning a blind eye to the recent dispute surrounding the film.

Earlier this month, retired NFL player Michael Oher—whose life inspired the 2009 movie—filed a legal petition against the Tuohy family, saying they became his conservators in 2004, which allowed them to have ultimate control over his contracts, and financially profited off his life story.

Memphis couple Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy allegedly negotiated for themselves and their "natural born" children Sean Jr. and Collins for "a contract price of $225,000 plus 2.5% of all future 'Defined Net Proceeds'" from The Blind Side, which had gross revenues of upwards of $330 million, according to Oher's Aug. 14 petition obtained by E! News. He said the Tuohys also received a $200,000 donation to their Making It Happen Foundation.

Now, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson—the co-founders and co-CEOs of Alcon Entertainment, which financed the film—have set the record straight on just how much the Tuohy family was paid, per a statement obtained by E! News Aug. 24.