Good Luck Charlie Star Mia Talerico Starting High School Will Make You Feel Old AF

Good luck with feeling young after learning that Mia Talerico is in high school.

That's right, the child star who played the titular tot in Good Luck Charlie just started the ninth grade, effectively making millennials and Gen Zers everywhere feel old AF. Mia marked the milestone with a back-to-school photo shared on her Instagram Aug. 23, in which she was seen holding up a chalkboard sign reading, "First Day 9th Grade. 8-21-23."

The 14-year-old—who had just returned home to Santa Barbara, Calif., from a summer vacation in Paris—captioned the snapshot, "First day of school #highschool #firstdayofschool #jetlagisreal."

Needless to say, fans were floored by quickly time has flown by, with one writing in the comments section of her post, "Damn we are getting old. I remember watching you on tv when you was just a toddler."

Meanwhile, another took the opportunity to reference her Disney Channel show's iconic sign-off, commenting, "Have a great school year and most importantly good luck Charlie."