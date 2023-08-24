Good Luck Charlie Star Mia Talerico Starting High School Will Make You Feel Old AF

Good Luck Charlie star Mia Talerico—who became an internet sensation after a clip of her shrugging gained popularity as a GIF—looked all grown up in her first day of high school photo.

Good luck with feeling young after learning that Mia Talerico is in high school.

That's right, the child star who played the titular tot in Good Luck Charlie just started the ninth grade, effectively making millennials and Gen Zers everywhere feel old AF. Mia marked the milestone with a back-to-school photo shared on her Instagram Aug. 23, in which she was seen holding up a chalkboard sign reading, "First Day 9th Grade. 8-21-23."

The 14-year-old—who had just returned home to Santa Barbara, Calif., from a summer vacation in Paris—captioned the snapshot, "First day of school #highschool #firstdayofschool #jetlagisreal."

Needless to say, fans were floored by quickly time has flown by, with one writing in the comments section of her post, "Damn we are getting old. I remember watching you on tv when you was just a toddler."

Meanwhile, another took the opportunity to reference her Disney Channel show's iconic sign-off, commenting, "Have a great school year and most importantly good luck Charlie." 

Of course, somebody also dopped a GIF of a young Mia shrugging and shaking her head from Good Luck Charlie—a meme that cemented her as an internet sensation well after the sitcom went off the air.

Mia starred on four seasons of Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014, playing the fourth child of Amy Duncan (Leigh-Allyn Baker) and Bob Duncan (Eric Allan Kramer). She also appeared in the 2011 movie Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas! alongside her onscreen siblings Bridgit Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry and Jason Dolley.

 

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Instagram/Mia Talerico

So, what has Mia been up to since saying good luck, er, goodbye to Charlie? In addition to holding a recurring role on Brat TV's Mani, she is also an influencer who often documents her travels to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram. 

"I want to travel as much as possible," she told Just Jared in 2021. "If I could get on a plane tomorrow and go anywhere it would be the Bahamas."

But with back-to-school season in full swing, it looks like Mia will be staying put for the next few months. Keep reading to see her—as well as other celeb kids—return to their classes.

Instagram/Jenelle Evans
Jenelle Evans' Kids Jace, Kaiser & Ensley

The Teen Mom 2 star posed for a sweet family photo with Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 6, during their first day of school.

Instagram/@michaelstrahan
Michael Strahan's Daughter Sophia

The TV show host gushed over dropping off one of his twin daughters, Sophia, to college, writing in an Instagram post, "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can't believe how time has flown by and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

Instagram/@nataliabryant
Kobe & Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Natalia

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia kickstarted her first day of her junior year as a USC student.

Instagram
Hilary Duff's Daughters Banks & Mae

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma's daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, headed to preschool together.

Instagram/Lindsay Arnold
Lindsay Arnold's Daughter Sage

"First day of preschool" wrote the Dancing With the Stars pro, who shares Sage, 2, with husband Sam Cusick. "my mama heart is aching and also so happy at the same time! Our beautiful Sagey girl is growing up so fast and I'm just so proud of her. she walked right in to her class today and didn't even look back which broke my heart a little but also was so happy at how happy and excited she was for her big day! She ran to me and gave me the biggest hug when I picked her up after though and my heart was bursting."

Instagram / Gary Shirley
Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood's ex Gary Shirley shared a photo of their 14-year-old daughter on her first day of school.

Instagram/Sean Lowe
Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici's Sons Isaiah & Samuel

"First day of school for my boys!" captioned the Bachelor alum, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Mia with wiife Catherine Giudici. "Handsome and smart, their dad is the total package."

Instagram / Savannah Chrisley
Chloe "Coco" Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley, who gained custody of her niece and adopted sister, 10, after parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for tax fraud in November 2022, shared a pic of the child visiting her new school just before her first day of fifth grade.

Instagram/@nicoleariparker
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe's Daughter Sophie

The And Just Like That... star shared that her 18-year-old daughter Sophie officially marked her first day as a freshman at Howard University. "I am so so proud of you," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We miss you soooo much but we know you got this!! Get to class on time."

Instagram/@therealaliwentworth
Ali Wentworth & George Stephanopoulos's Daughter Harper

In an emotional Instagram post, the Nightcap actress revealed she and her husband George Stephanopoulos dropped their daughter Harper off to college, writing in part, "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined-please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Insatgram/Mia Talerico
Mia Talerico

The child star who played the titular toddler in Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie started high school on Aug. 21.

