Good Luck Charlie Star Mia Talerico Starting High School Will Make You Feel Old AF

Good luck with feeling young after learning that Mia Talerico is in high school.
That's right, the child star who played the titular tot in Good Luck Charlie just started the ninth grade, effectively making millennials and Gen Zers everywhere feel old AF. Mia marked the milestone with a back-to-school photo shared on her Instagram Aug. 23, in which she was seen holding up a chalkboard sign reading, "First Day 9th Grade. 8-21-23."
The 14-year-old—who had just returned home to Santa Barbara, Calif., from a summer vacation in Paris—captioned the snapshot, "First day of school #highschool #firstdayofschool #jetlagisreal."
Needless to say, fans were floored by quickly time has flown by, with one writing in the comments section of her post, "Damn we are getting old. I remember watching you on tv when you was just a toddler."
Meanwhile, another took the opportunity to reference her Disney Channel show's iconic sign-off, commenting, "Have a great school year and most importantly good luck Charlie."
Of course, somebody also dopped a GIF of a young Mia shrugging and shaking her head from Good Luck Charlie—a meme that cemented her as an internet sensation well after the sitcom went off the air.
Mia starred on four seasons of Good Luck Charlie from 2010 to 2014, playing the fourth child of Amy Duncan (Leigh-Allyn Baker) and Bob Duncan (Eric Allan Kramer). She also appeared in the 2011 movie Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas! alongside her onscreen siblings Bridgit Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry and Jason Dolley.
So, what has Mia been up to since saying good luck, er, goodbye to Charlie? In addition to holding a recurring role on Brat TV's Mani, she is also an influencer who often documents her travels to her 1.2 million followers on Instagram.
"I want to travel as much as possible," she told Just Jared in 2021. "If I could get on a plane tomorrow and go anywhere it would be the Bahamas."
But with back-to-school season in full swing, it looks like Mia will be staying put for the next few months. Keep reading to see her—as well as other celeb kids—return to their classes.