Why This Mercury Retrograde in Virgo Season Isn't So Bad

Feeling a bit off all of a sudden? Blame it on Mercury retrograde.
Yes, it's that time again—when the Earth overtakes Mercury in its orbit and appears to move in a reverse direction. Thus, this is usually a weeks-long phase when things out-of-whack. And since Mercury is considered the ruler of communication, everything from technology to mail to travel to relationships may be affected during this time.
However, Mercury going retrograde in Virgo season (Aug. 23—Sept. 22)isn't entirely terrible.
"As Mercury Retrograde stuff goes," celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly exclusively told E! News, "this isn't really as thorny as it could be. There's a lot of pleasant connections happening."
For one, Mercury is retrograde in its favorite sign.
"It is both in its home base and also in its exultation, which means it's in its optimal position," The Curiosity Report substack writer explained. "Because Mercury loves to be in Virgo, it's more equipped to be an asset during this retrograde."
And while Aliza agreed that Mercury retrograde can be annoying because you'll likely still experience some miscommunication, delays and transportation issues, she also said it's a great time for reflection.
As she reminded, "It's really going to enable us to look at things more comprehensively."
So, how can we best navigate this Mercury retrograde? No need to attempt to read the stars. We're here to connect the dots.
How long is Mercury retrograde in Virgo?
This Mercury retrograde begins Aug. 23 and lasts until Sept. 14. However, there's one date that you'll want to mark on your calendar during this time. Hint: It's Beyoncé's birthday.
"On September 4," Aliza shared, "Mercury is going to make a really positive aspect to Jupiter, which is the planet of luck and fortune. Oftentimes, during Mercury Retrograde, things come back into our lives that we thought were over and unfinished."
And with Jupiter's presence, the astrologer pointed out we might receive good news.
"It's very possible that something we thought had fizzled out," she said, "or that we haven't any updates on in a while is going to come back and support us in a really positive way."
According to astrologer Susan Miller, once Mercury retrograde is over everything should fall back into place. "By the 15th," she told E!, "things will be good. After that, everything starts clicking."
What zodiac signs will be impacted by Mercury retrograde the most?
The good news is that this Mercury retrograde isn't out to get everyone. However, there are a handful of signs that will feel its effects, including Geminis, Virgos, Sagittarius' and Pisces'.
"All of these signs are mutable," There Are No Coincidences author Aliza noted, "They're all signs that occur at the end of seasons. So, whenever one gets activated, they get activated in tandem."
So, what can these signs expect? In short, lots of change.
"It's more likely that they're going to undergo some sort of metamorphosis or transformation," Aliza said. "They're going to be discovering new things about themselves, discovering the way they need to communicate their truths with others and where they're feeling compelled to take action."
And Virgos, in particular, are going to feel that push the most, said Susan.
"If it's in the sign it rules, it makes it harder," the AstrologyZone founder put it simply. "It has a strong influence, so Virgos should be very deliberate and put off big decisions."
And if you're thinking, 'Well, what about the rest of us who aren't part of this retrograde's fab four?' Now is the time to reflect and recognize the signals the universe is sending you.
"Everyone but these signs—Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces—should focus on staying present and aware of what's going on in their lives," Aliza noted. "Mercury Retrograde always encourages us to slow down."
What to expect while Mercury is retrograde during Venus retrograde?
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. Venus is retrograde until Sept. 3. And throughout these past two months, you've probably felt deep introspection.
"We've been really focusing on our values, what we know we deserve, finding our confidence and finding our self-worth," Aliza explained of Venus Retrograde. "And with Mercury Retrograde, this is a really great opportunity for us to start communicating what we have discovered during Venus retrograde."
What are some wellness tips to consider during Mercury Retrograde?
As the universe continues to send you messages these next few weeks, Aliza shared insight into the self-care rituals worth practicing.
"Because Mercury is in Virgo and Virgo is all about the way we process information, this is an excellent time to journal," she recommended. "One of the things that I love doing is a practice called automatic writing—it's when you set a timer for a duration of time and let your pen move on the page, without judgment, without overthinking it."
This practice just might be the message you need to hear during this time.
As Aliza put it, "That will give you a lot of insight into what you're focusing on and what you're needing in that moment."