Why This Mercury Retrograde in Virgo Season Isn't So Bad

Feeling a bit off all of a sudden? Blame it on Mercury retrograde.

Yes, it's that time again—when the Earth overtakes Mercury in its orbit and appears to move in a reverse direction. Thus, this is usually a weeks-long phase when things out-of-whack. And since Mercury is considered the ruler of communication, everything from technology to mail to travel to relationships may be affected during this time.

However, Mercury going retrograde in Virgo season (Aug. 23—Sept. 22)isn't entirely terrible.

"As Mercury Retrograde stuff goes," celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly exclusively told E! News, "this isn't really as thorny as it could be. There's a lot of pleasant connections happening."

For one, Mercury is retrograde in its favorite sign.

"It is both in its home base and also in its exultation, which means it's in its optimal position," The Curiosity Report substack writer explained. "Because Mercury loves to be in Virgo, it's more equipped to be an asset during this retrograde."