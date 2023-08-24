The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer Unveils Dramatic Shakeups and Takedowns

Sources say The Morning Show's season three trailer just delivered.
After all, the footage, released Aug. 24, made it clear that the drama in the UBA newsroom is far from over. And as for what viewers can expect? Well, for starters, longtime anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is clamoring for a chance to move beyond her onscreen role.
"I'm all over this network," she tells network CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup). "I need to have a say in the future of this place."
When he responds that what she wants is "unprecedented," she defiantly tells him, "I am unprecedented."
However, despite her confidence, it's not quite that easy as Cory later tells her, "You want a seat at the grownup table, but it's not your turn, Alex."
But rumbling tension between the network CEO and its top talent is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to UBA's troubles as panic ensues when the channel goes dark while on air. The network realizes that UBA has been the target of a cyber attack—one that threatens to expose the secrets of its employees.
But while many, including Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson, are worried about what may come out, Alex no longer cares given her history with the network. She declares to Bradley, "Let all the secrets come out. They did not protect me."
This prompts Bradley to push back, noting, "They didn't protect you, but I did."
And in addition to a massive cyber attack, the network is at the brink of collapse. As Cory puts it, "We are flirting with financial disaster. We need someone with more money than God."
Ask and you shall receive—in the form of Jon Hamm, no less. The actor, who joined the cast for season three, plays tech billionaire Paul Marks who is ready to rescue the crumbling network. "I am offering you a lifeline," he said in the trailer. "Take the money."
However, with his investment comes his vision for the network‚ which may put him at odds with many of UBA's top brass—on and off the screen.
After all, the season three synopsis hints at just how Paul's arrival threatens the already-precarious UBA ecosystem.
"The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," the show's synopsis reads. "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."
The Morning Show—which also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies—returns for season three on Sept. 13 on Apple TV+.