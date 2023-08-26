TLC's Whitney Way Thore Reveals the Hardest Part of Grieving Mom Babs' Death

Watch : "For Real: The Story of Reality TV" Premieres Mar. 25 on E!

Whitney Way Thore absolutely could have taken a big fat break from reality TV.

When her mom Barbara "Babs" Thore died last December, "We actually were not in production," Whitney revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News, referencing her long-running TLC series My Big Fat Fabulous Life. "My executive producer reached out and very sensitively asked, you know, would you like us to film?"

Posing the question to her father Glenn Thore, "I really wasn't sure how he was going to feel and he immediately said yes," Whitney recalled. "The way he explains it is that my mother was loved very publicly, and he wants her to be able to be mourned publicly. He likens her to Princess Diana and the Queen of England."

And in the nine months since Babs' death, following a prolonged battle with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a condition that causes strokes and can lead to dementia, Whitney has been reminded just how much her mom was the people's matriarch.