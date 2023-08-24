North West Recreates Kanye West’s Classic Polo Look During Tokyo Trip With Mom Kim Kardashian

North West had fans seeing double after she recreated a The College Dropout era Kanye West outfit while on vacation in Tokyo with her mom Kim Kardashian.

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian Deleted TikTok of North West Rapping

North West is dressing in all her fancy clothes, sneakers looking fresh to death. 

The 10-year-old recently took a page out of her dad Kanye West's playbook, recreating one of his iconic looks while on vacation with her mom Kim Kardashian in Tokyo. In a TikTok posted to their shared account, kimandnorth, North is rocking an outfit reminiscent to one Kanye wore during a 2004 year appearance on the Total Request Live, featuring a green polo under an orange and blue striped rugby shirt.

North and Kim captioned their August 23 post, "Living life in Tokyo."

And the look wasn't the only reference to Kanye in their TikTok as in the video, the pair lip sync to the 2008 hit "American Boy" by Estelle, which he features on.

In addition to showcasing her fashion on TikTok, North and her pals often use the platform to recreate memorable musical moments. In fact, her videos lip-syncing along to her favorite songs even earned her a meet and greet with one of her subjects. 

photos
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Moments With Their Kids

For Halloween last year, Kim—who is also mom to kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex—shared a video of North and her friends reenacting TLC's 1999 music video for "Scrubs." Flash forward nine months and North got to meet the very group member she portrayed in the video.

Tiktok (northandkim) / Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Back in July, the SKIMS founder shared a snap of her eldest daughter posing with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, one of the group's original members. She captioned the July 16 post, "Dreams do come true @therealchilli."

And North's big moment earned the envy of many of Kim's followers, including Khloe Kardashian who commented, "What!!!!! And you didn't call me to come over!!!! Oh you're in trouble."

To see more of North's cutest moments over the years, keep reading. 

TikTok
Birthday Party Shenanigans

Kim and North play around with the character Kuromi from the series Fantasy Magic Melody at North's anime-themed ninth birthday party.

TikTok
Birthday Makeover

North and her friend show off their matching hairstyles in a TikTok of her June 12 birthday party.

TikTok
New Braces

North just got new braces and showed them to her TikTok followers on Dec. 23.

Instagram
Goth Gals

Kim's longtime friend Tracy Romulus shared Halloween snapshots of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, along with North and the girls' friend Haidyn, rocking all-black attire and colorful wigs. Their costumes? "Cereal killers." Genius!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Girls

"Me and my girls," Kim captioned a sweet snapshot of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bliss

Big sister North plays with mom Kim and sister Chicago in the sand in May 2021. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Grown Up

North is all smiles beside mom Kim K in an adorable photoshoot. 

Instagram
Happy Birthday Psalm!

North looked especially adorable in a construction vest at Psalm's themed 2nd birthday bash in May 2021. 

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared this laidback pic of North poolside during a Palm Springs getaway.

Instagram
Bedtime Selfie

Kim shared an adorable selfie with North on Instgaram. "Good Night!" the proud mama captioned side-by-side with North, who was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kiyan!

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday, March 7 to wish her BFF La La Anthony's son Kiyan a happy birthday, sharing numerous photos of the 14-year-old with all of her kiddos.

Instagram
Paling Around

Best family friends!

Instagram
Playing Dress Up With Mom

Kim declared that she loves "playing dress up with" North in this Feb. 2021 photo.

Instagram
Getting Glam

The Skims founder went on to call her daughter her "beautiful sweet smart baby girl!"

Instagram
Looking Like Mom

North looked like mom Kim in this pic from Instagram.

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

photos
View More Photos From North West's Cutest Pictures
