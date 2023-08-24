North West Recreates Kanye West’s Classic Polo Look During Tokyo Trip With Mom Kim Kardashian

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian Deleted TikTok of North West Rapping

North West is dressing in all her fancy clothes, sneakers looking fresh to death.

The 10-year-old recently took a page out of her dad Kanye West's playbook, recreating one of his iconic looks while on vacation with her mom Kim Kardashian in Tokyo. In a TikTok posted to their shared account, kimandnorth, North is rocking an outfit reminiscent to one Kanye wore during a 2004 year appearance on the Total Request Live, featuring a green polo under an orange and blue striped rugby shirt.

North and Kim captioned their August 23 post, "Living life in Tokyo."

And the look wasn't the only reference to Kanye in their TikTok as in the video, the pair lip sync to the 2008 hit "American Boy" by Estelle, which he features on.

In addition to showcasing her fashion on TikTok, North and her pals often use the platform to recreate memorable musical moments. In fact, her videos lip-syncing along to her favorite songs even earned her a meet and greet with one of her subjects.