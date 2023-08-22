Heidi Klum Reveals She Eats 900 Calories a Day, Including This Daily Breakfast Habit

Heidi Klum gave her fans some food for thought.
The 50-year-old recently shared insight into her health after her Instagram followers candidly asked her questions about her weight and eating habits.
According to The Daily Mail, Heidi revealed in an Aug. 20 Instagram Story that she kicks off her day with a low-fat breakfast, which includes three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. While the former Victoria's Secret model didn't offer additional details, she did note that she doesn't eat more than 900 calories a day.
And when a fan asked if she could share her weight, Heidi not only obliged by snapping a photo of herself standing on a scale but she also found the question humorous.
"It must have gotten completely dusty," she quipped of her scale. "It's definitely not possible anymore."
Heidi later confirmed in a separate Instagram Story that she weighs 138 pounds.
This isn't the first time in recent years the America's Got Talent judge has been candid about her appearance. Back in 2020, she opened up about loving her body more than ever before.
"I feel happy with who I am and how I am," she told Red magazine at the time. "If I wasn't, I would change it. I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can."
While the reality TV personality explained that her diet might seem extreme, it's become second nature to her.
"In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined] and now I'm just so used to it," she added. "There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don't have the struggle."
But just because Heidi sticks to a routine, that doesn't mean she doesn't bend the rules for special occasions. Last October, she celebrated an Instagram milestone by stripping down to her underwear and eating cake in bed—naturally, as one does.
"10 Million. Thank you !!!!!!!" she captioned the Oct. 16 post. "This Cake is for you, but I will eat it."
She took a similar approach in November 2021, rocking a sexy floral lingerie set and holding a plate of pie while lying in bed.
"Oh! My!" she cheekily wrote at the time. "Yummy Pie!"
It's safe to say Heidi has quite the appetite for going viral online.