Heidi Klum Reveals She Eats 900 Calories a Day, Including This Daily Breakfast Habit

Heidi Klum gave her fans some food for thought.

The 50-year-old recently shared insight into her health after her Instagram followers candidly asked her questions about her weight and eating habits.

According to The Daily Mail, Heidi revealed in an Aug. 20 Instagram Story that she kicks off her day with a low-fat breakfast, which includes three poached eggs in warm chicken broth. While the former Victoria's Secret model didn't offer additional details, she did note that she doesn't eat more than 900 calories a day.

And when a fan asked if she could share her weight, Heidi not only obliged by snapping a photo of herself standing on a scale but she also found the question humorous.

"It must have gotten completely dusty," she quipped of her scale. "It's definitely not possible anymore."

Heidi later confirmed in a separate Instagram Story that she weighs 138 pounds.