Heidi Klum Celebrates Reaching 10 Million Instagram Followers By Eating Cake In Lingerie

Watch : Heidi Klum Shares Wellness SECRETS for a Better Body

Heidi Klum proved her latest career milestone is just icing on the cake—literally.

Never one to shy away from showing skin, the America's Got Talent judge celebrated hitting 10 million Instagram followers by stripping down to her underwear and enjoying some cake in bed, naturally.

In a video montage, set to the iconic Golden Girls theme song, "Thank You For Being a Friend," Heidi is seen laying on her sheets wearing a racy red lingerie set, complete with a matching robe and rose in her hair. After showing off a colorful multi-layered cake, Heidi digs into the frosted creation with a spoon, revealing the chocolate inside, which she proceeds to devour.

"10 Million. Thank you !!!!!!!," she captioned the Oct. 16 post. "This Cake is for you, but i will eat it."

This is hardly the first time Heidi, 49, has indulged in some sexy bedtime desserts to the delight of her fans. In November 2021, the supermodel shared a steamy Instagram pic of herself lying in bed wearing nothing but a bra with a plate of pie covering her bare crotch.