Jennifer Aniston Details How Parents' Divorce Impacted Her Own Approach to Relationships

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Teases SECRETS in The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

Jennifer Aniston is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The actress, 54, recently reflected on her past romances and shared how the dynamic between her parents, the late John Aniston and Nancy Dow who divorced in 1980, influenced her approach to her own relationships.

"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone," Aniston told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Aug. 22. "I don't know. My parents, watching my family's relationship, didn't make me kind of go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that.' I didn't like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn't really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take."

And as the Friends alum put it, she's trying to make sure she doesn't forgo her own wants and needs for someone else's.

"It's just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want," she continued in the interview, which was conducted in May before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "And it's still a challenge for me in a relationship. I'm really good at every other job I have, and that's sort of the one area that's a little…."