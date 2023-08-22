Jennifer Aniston Details How Parents' Divorce Impacted Her Own Approach to Relationships

Jennifer Aniston is wearing her heart on her sleeve.
The actress, 54, recently reflected on her past romances and shared how the dynamic between her parents, the late John Aniston and Nancy Dow who divorced in 1980, influenced her approach to her own relationships.
"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone," Aniston told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Aug. 22. "I don't know. My parents, watching my family's relationship, didn't make me kind of go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that.' I didn't like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn't really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take."
And as the Friends alum put it, she's trying to make sure she doesn't forgo her own wants and needs for someone else's.
"It's just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want," she continued in the interview, which was conducted in May before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "And it's still a challenge for me in a relationship. I'm really good at every other job I have, and that's sort of the one area that's a little…."
While Aniston has captivated audiences over the years with her performances in beloved movies and TV shows, so have the headlines about her personal life. The Morning Show star was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then wed Justin Theroux in 2015 before they split about two years later. However, Aniston has remained on good terms with her exes, with the Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood star even referring to her as a "good friend" back in 2020.
But would the Emmy winner ever want to tie the knot again in the future?
"Never say never, but I don't have any interest," she told Allure in a cover story published last November. "I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.'"