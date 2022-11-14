Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Jennifer Aniston is honoring the life and legacy of her dad John Aniston.

The Days of Our Lives actor passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the Friends alum confirmed. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Nov. 14 alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

"I'll love you till the end of time," she concluded her post. "Don't forget to visit."

It was just five months ago that Jennifer, 53, honored her dad during the Daytime Emmys as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"It's an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the life-long achievements of a great and well-respected actor," she said in a video message. "Who also happens to be my dad."