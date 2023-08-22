Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Have the Ultimate Twinning Moment in Stylish Summer Snap

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin POKES Fun at Her MOM

You're not seeing double.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared another twinning moment with her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

The Oscar winner, 50, posted a series of mirror selfies for her "OOTD summer roundup" to Instagram Aug. 21, including several pieces from her brand Goop as well as an instance of matching green Hunter boots with the teen.

Despite Gwyneth's impeccable summer fits, her moment with Apple—and not just their matching footwear—stole the show. In fact, some followers couldn't get over the family resemblance.

"Like mother, like daughter," one commenter wrote. Teased another, "Gwyneth I had absolutely no idea you had a twin sister."

And if there's anything Apple ever wants to borrow from her mom's wardrobe, she'll have plenty of red carpet looks to go through.

"She loves to play in my closet," Gwyneth, who shares Apple as well as 17-year-old son Moses Martin with ex Chris Martin, told People in 2020. "I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her."