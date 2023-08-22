Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Have the Ultimate Twinning Moment in Stylish Summer Snap

While Gwyneth Paltrow was giving fans a look at her "OOTD summer roundup," the Oscar winner shared a photo in which she and daughter Apple Martin donned matching boots.

You're not seeing double. 

Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared another twinning moment with her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin

The Oscar winner, 50, posted a series of mirror selfies for her "OOTD summer roundup" to Instagram Aug. 21, including several pieces from her brand Goop as well as an instance of matching green Hunter boots with the teen.

Despite Gwyneth's impeccable summer fits, her moment with Apple—and not just their matching footwear—stole the show. In fact, some followers couldn't get over the family resemblance.

"Like mother, like daughter," one commenter wrote. Teased another, "Gwyneth I had absolutely no idea you had a twin sister."

And if there's anything Apple ever wants to borrow from her mom's wardrobe, she'll have plenty of red carpet looks to go through.  

"She loves to play in my closet," Gwyneth, who shares Apple as well as 17-year-old son Moses Martin with ex Chris Martin, told People in 2020. "I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her."

Gwyneth Paltrow Through the Years

To see their photo and more of Apple and Gwyneth's mother-daughter pictures, keep reading. 

Instagram
A Fashionable Duo

Gwyneth and Apple showed off their matching green Hunter boots in this "OOTD summer roundup" on Instagram.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The A-lister and her teenage daughter look so similar in this selfie, which Paltrow captioned on Instagram, "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

Instagram
Ski Bunnies

Hitting the slopes! The mother-daughter pair take in the sights during a winter getaway.

Instagram
Two Of a Kind

Gwyneth and Apple strike a sassy pose—effortless beach waves included. 

Instagram
All Grown Up

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," the proud mama wrote in 2019. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Family Is Forever

The Oscar winner gathers her daughter Apple and son Moses Martin, for a mid-vacation snapshot. 

Instagram
Boo!

In 2015, the duo dresses up in matching skeleton costumes for Halloween. 

Instagram
Time Flies

On Apple's 14th birthday, Paltrow shared via Instagram, "Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Instagram
Mwah

There's no bond like that of a mother and daughter.

Instagram
Inseparable

"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," Gwyneth gushed on International Day of the Girl. 

