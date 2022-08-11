Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Apple Martin Is Her Mini-Me in Photos From Mother-Daughter Trip to NYC

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow's NSFW Joke About Hailey Bieber's Dad

An Apple in the Big Apple.



Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin recently enjoyed a quick mother-daughter trip to New York City. The Iron Man star shared all the cute photos documenting their girls' trip to her Instagram Stories—and it's clear that the duo were not without their twinning moments.



Alongside a solo photo of her daughter posted Aug. 10, Gwyneth—who shares Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin—wrote that she had "48 hours in NYC with this beauty." The actress—who is now married to writer Brad Falchuk—then followed that pic up with footage of their adventurous time together, which included getting facials, shopping, eating out at restaurants and attending a Sam Fender concert together.



The pair's latest getaway comes a little over two months after the family celebrated Apple's high school graduation. And shortly before that, the actress gushed about her mini-me on her 18th birthday.



"I could not be more proud of the woman you are," Gwyneth captioned an Instagram photo of Apple May 14. "You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more."