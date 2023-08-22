16 Silky Pajama Sets You Can Wear as Outfits When You Leave the House

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I love wearing a silky pajamas set. I feel comfortable and put together in my final moments of each night and the first minutes of each day. I adore my sleepwear so much that it can be such a bummer when I have to change out of my pajamas and put on "real clothes" just to leave the house. Recently, I wore a pajama set with some comfy heels and a slicked back bun and I got the most outfit compliments I have received in a long time. Everyone thought I was wear a fancy two-piece set and I felt incredibly comfortable. Plus, I didn't feel the impulse to immediately change into cozy clothes when I got home.
If you want to exude effortless sophistication, I'm telling you pajamas are where it's at. You can style the look to create a truly elevated ensemble. Here are some silky pajama sets that I think can work as outfits. Plus, you can mix and match these pieces with clothes you already have.
Silk Pajamas You Can Wear as Outfits
Ekouaer Womens Satin Silky Pajama Set
You need this set in every color. A silky, cowl neck tank top? Come on. That's so luxurious. This outfit works so well with a pair of heels. I also love this top with a great pair of jeans.
Ekouaer Women Satin Pajamas
This photo proves that you can style any PJs set to look like an intentional outfit. You have 19 solid colors and prints to choose from. I also adore this tank with a pair of jeans or leather pants.
Ekouaer Satin Pajamas for Women Long Sleeve Pajama Sets
Chic is an understatement with these sets. Each colorway is stunning, yet understated. This is a look you'll want to showcase, for sure.
Arwser Women's Silk Satin Pajamas Set 4pcs
This set screams luxury. It comes with a matching headband, which is the perfect accessory for an ensemble. There are 3 colorways. These bundles also come with an eye mask, which don't work for an outdoor outfit, but I love sleeping with an eye mask, so this is a great bonus.
Ekouaer Womens Satin Silky Pajama Set
The pocket on its top makes it a great piece you can wear outside of your home. This is a versatile set that comes in 25 colors and has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women’s 2 Piece Satin Outfits
This two-tone look is next-level cool. These sets also come in some solid colors, but I am here for the unique color combos.
Soly Hux Women’s Leopard Print Cami Top With Pants
Not everyone is a leopard fan, but if you are, I am obsessed with this set. Rock it with some red lipstick and your favorite black shoes.
Ekouaer Women Silk Camisole Pajamas Shorts Set
I think this would look like an adorable romper if you tuck the tank in a little bit. This is the ultimate summer outfit for a night out. And if you have a really long night, you're all ready for bed. There are 13 colors to choose from. The Ekouaer Women Silk Camisole Pajamas Shorts Set has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekoauer Women's Silk Satin Pajama 2 Piece Outfits
Get this outfit in every single color. It looks so luxurious and expensive, but you really cannot beat this price.
Ekouaer Womens Satin Silky Pajama Set Long Sleeve Top with Shorts
Running errands has never looked so fashionable. Give your leggings a break. This could be your new go-to look. Get one in each colorway.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajama Set
I'm picturing this set with a cute pair of booties and a leather jacket for those early fall days. It would look so cool with a pair of knee socks too. I love the pocket and the vibrant array of colorways.
Swomog Women’s Silk Satin Pajamas
How adorable is this bubblegum pink? If pink isn't your vibe, there are many additional color options. I love this with a pair of heels or some all-white sneakers.
Ekouaer Women's Silk Short Sleeve Button-Down Pajama Sets
Enjoy some warm weather in one of these cute sets. There are 17 colors.
Sleepy Sweetie Teal and Blue Color Block Two-Piece Pajama Set
Why pick one color when you can have two? This is a fun color block look that your wardrobe needs.
Sleeper Party Pajamas Set with Detachable Feathers
Yes, this is a splurge for most of us, but if it's in your budget, it is everything, darling. Treat yourself to a set in your favorite color.
