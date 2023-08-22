16 Silky Pajama Sets You Can Wear as Outfits When You Leave the House

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I love wearing a silky pajamas set. I feel comfortable and put together in my final moments of each night and the first minutes of each day. I adore my sleepwear so much that it can be such a bummer when I have to change out of my pajamas and put on "real clothes" just to leave the house. Recently, I wore a pajama set with some comfy heels and a slicked back bun and I got the most outfit compliments I have received in a long time. Everyone thought I was wear a fancy two-piece set and I felt incredibly comfortable. Plus, I didn't feel the impulse to immediately change into cozy clothes when I got home.

If you want to exude effortless sophistication, I'm telling you pajamas are where it's at. You can style the look to create a truly elevated ensemble. Here are some silky pajama sets that I think can work as outfits. Plus, you can mix and match these pieces with clothes you already have.