Dax Shepard Is Drawing This Line for His Daughters' Sex Lives in the Future

Dax Shepard is thinking ahead in his parenthood journey.

The actor got candid about setting boundaries in the future sex lives of his and Kristen Bell's daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, stating that the family home is strictly off limits.

During the Aug. 17 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, guest and clinical psychologist Wendy Mogel said parents should have frank discussions with their adult kids about potential partners sleeping over, to which Dax replied, "Yeah, I'm not gonna love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen."

"It's not gonna be for me," he continued, before clarifying that he is "very pro-sex" for his kids but will prefer that it doesn't under his roof. "I hope they're very happy and adventurous."

So, where does he expect them to explore their sexuality? When Wendy posed the question to the Parenthood alum, he responded with a laugh, "In their car like everyone else did, I guess."