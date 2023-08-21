Feel Comfy and Look Professional in These Sweatpants That Look Like Work Pants

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes, I'm amazed by how much laundry I do even though I live alone. I try to keep up with it pretty regularly, but I'm still floored by the number of garments I wear every week. Then, I gave it some thought and realized how many outfits I wear in a single day. I start the day in pajamas, put together a fashionable look for work, and when I get home I put on something cozy before I'm in pajamas again. If that sounds familiar and you want to cut down on the laundry while you get more wear out of your clothes, I found so many pairs of sweatpants that actually look like work pants.

The look of a polished trouser and the comfort of sweats is the ideal situation for me. No more changing my outfit as soon as I walk in the door. Here are some pants that look much more dressed up than they actually are from Amazon, Old Navy, Gap, lululemon, Spanx, Madewell, Athleta, and Everlane.