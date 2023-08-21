Feel Comfy and Look Professional in These Sweatpants That Look Like Work Pants

Sometimes, I'm amazed by how much laundry I do even though I live alone. I try to keep up with it pretty regularly, but I'm still floored by the number of garments I wear every week. Then, I gave it some thought and realized how many outfits I wear in a single day. I start the day in pajamas, put together a fashionable look for work, and when I get home I put on something cozy before I'm in pajamas again. If that sounds familiar and you want to cut down on the laundry while you get more wear out of your clothes, I found so many pairs of sweatpants that actually look like work pants.

The look of a polished trouser and the comfort of sweats is the ideal situation for me. No more changing my outfit as soon as I walk in the door. Here are some pants that look much more dressed up than they actually are from Amazon, Old Navy, Gap, lululemon, Spanx, Madewell, Athleta, and Everlane.

Sweatpants That Look Like Dress Pants

Yogipace Straight Leg Yoga Dress Pants

These are my dream pants because they feel like yoga pants and look much more dressed up. They are so incredible comfortable, they look tailored, and they give me a flattering sculpt. There are tall and petite lengths, lots of inseam choices, and 15 colorways to choose from. The Yogipace Straight Leg Yoga Dress Pants have 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$38
Amazon

Alfred Dunner Women's Medium Length Pant

Get the look of cropped work pants and the comfort of sweats with this top-rated Amazon find, which has 3,200+ 5-star reviews. The Alfred Dunner Women's Medium Length Pants come in 7 colors with sizes ranging from 6 to 20, with petite options too.

$21
Amazon

Briggs New York Women's Super Stretch Millennium Slimming Pull-On Ankle Pant

Get the ease and comfort of wearing leggings with this stretchy and slimming style that can easily pass for dress pants. Choose from khaki, grey, black, and navy blue.

$29
Amazon

Old Navy High-Waisted Dynamic Fleece Pintucked Wide-Leg Pants for Women

Pintucked pants always look dressed up and these are just as polished as they are comfortable. They are made from incredibly soft fleece that's super stretchy. Instead of wanting to take your pants off after work, you'll want to wear these all the time. There are 3 colors to choose from with standard, tall, and petite lengths. Sizes range from XS to 4X.

$45
$27
Old Navy

Athleta Seasoft Pant

These Athleta pants are wrinkle-resistant and optimal for travel. They're made from smoothing, cool-to-the-touch fabric that is incredibly breathable. The pants come in 3 colors with regular and tall lengths. This size-inclusive style has options from XXS to 3X.

$50
Athleta

Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Wide-Leg Pants for Women

It doesn't get more chic than these wide leg pants. They're made from quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable on the hottest days. They even have some light compression, which delivers an ultra-flattering look. The Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Wide-Leg Pants come in 5 versatile colors with an inclusive range of sizes and lengths.

$45
$27
Old Navy

Everlane The Dream Pant

Wear these Everlane pants for working, lounging, and anything in between. This soft style is made from wrinkle-resistant fabric that looks so polished.

$88
$26
Everlane

Gap Airy Wide-Leg Pants

Pants you can sleep in and wear in public? Yep, Gap nailed it with this easy, breezy style. You can also get these in white.

$60
$27
Gap

Madewell The Carley Wide-Leg Pant in Softdrape

Look minimalist and chic in a pair of wide-leg pants that look amazing with heels, flats, or even some sneakers. Add a blazer and you are all set for the office. These pants come in 2 colors with an inclusive range of sizes and lengths.

$98
$66
Madewell

lululemon Stretch Woven Wide-Leg High-Rise Cropped Pant

If you're always on the move, you need these pants. They're lightweight and comfy. Plus, you can style them with everything for dressed up and casual looks. There are 4 colors to choose from.

$148
lululemon

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

The name of this style says it all. You just found the perfect pants. They're made from premium ponte fabric that is machine-washable and delivers a sleek look. The Spanx Perfect Pants come in 4 colors with sizes from XS to 3X and lengths for regular, petite, and tall measurements.

$168
Spanx

