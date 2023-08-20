Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell in Malibu Wedding

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Cyrus ENGAGED to Prison Break's Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus is a married woman again.

Miley Cyrus' mother married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in a small, poolside ceremony in Malibu, Calif. in front of family and friends this weekend, according to multiple reports. Photos from the wedding were posted on Just Jared Aug. 20.

E! News has reached out to the bride and groom's reps for comment and has not heard back.

Miley, 30, and sister Brandi Cyrus, 36, were bridesmaids, wearing ice blue dresses and carrying bouquets of white roses and baby's breath, while their brother Trace Cyrus, 34, appeared to be a groomsman.

Tish, 56, wore a white, strapless, lace bridal gown with an A-line skirt and long veil while Dominic, 53, sported a white collared shirt and black pants. A few dozen guests watched the wedding ceremony from across a pool surrounded by large white candles. White rose petals were scattered on the ground and a large arrangement of baby's breath was set up behind the couple.

The ceremony took place at what appeared to be Miley's Malibu mansion. The "Flowers" singer had purchased the home in 2022, four years after another house she owned in the coastal town burned down in a wildfire, according to Architectural Digest and other outlets.