The Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Expecting First Baby With Pregnant Wife Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer will soon welcome Bachelor Nation's tiniest new member.
The Bachelor host is expecting his first child—a baby girl—with pregnant wife Emely Fardo, the couple announced Aug. 18.
"We've been keeping a secret…" they wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside dreamy photos from a beach maternity shoot. "our family is growing and our hearts are so full! This is a dream come true for us and we're so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024."
And Jesse couldn't be more thrilled to become a girl dad. After all, it'll become a welcomed change from his family environment growing up.
"I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!" Jesse told People in an interview published Aug. 18. "Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I've always known that she is going to be the best mom."
Even though Jesse admitted he was nervous because he "never grew up with girls in the house," the 44-year-old is already envisioning the close bond he'll have with his daughter.
"I know our daughter is going to walk all over me," he jokingly added. "She already has me wrapped around her finger."
As for Emely, the model is counting down the days until she meets her baby girl.
"I'm so excited to share life with our daughter," she told People, "take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us."
The baby news comes three years after the couple tied the knot in June 2020. Last year, the pair enjoyed a second, bigger wedding.
"And so this happened…" Emely wrote on Instagram at the time. "I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family. It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emocional day of my life! I'll never forget it."