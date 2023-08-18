The Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Expecting First Baby With Pregnant Wife Emely Fardo

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby

Jesse Palmer will soon welcome Bachelor Nation's tiniest new member.

The Bachelor host is expecting his first child—a baby girl—with pregnant wife Emely Fardo, the couple announced Aug. 18.

"We've been keeping a secret…" they wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside dreamy photos from a beach maternity shoot. "our family is growing and our hearts are so full! This is a dream come true for us and we're so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024."

And Jesse couldn't be more thrilled to become a girl dad. After all, it'll become a welcomed change from his family environment growing up.

"I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!" Jesse told People in an interview published Aug. 18. "Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I've always known that she is going to be the best mom."